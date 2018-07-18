Shares in news today: Bharti Airtel, RCom, Bandhan Bank, HDFC, Zee, ICICI Lombard, Jet Airways, REC

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.35% higher at 11,060 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Wednesday following the gains in major US stock indices with Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet shares finishing at their respective record highs. Shares of Bandhan Bank, JM Financial, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mastek, Mindtree, NIIT Tech, RCom will be in close watch ahead of their Q1 FY19 results.

Shares in news today, 18 July 2018

Bharti Airtel: As a part of network expansion programme in Odisha, Airtel is planning to add 4,400 new sites in 2018-19, along with an addition of 1,500 kilometres of optic fiber in the state, PTI reported citing Siddharth Motiwale, Chief Operating Officer, Odisha, Bharti Airtel.

REC: Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) will consider a proposal this month to raise up to Rs 70,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis.

Allahabad Bank: Allahabad Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 1,900 crore through various means, including a rights issue, public issue or a QIP.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday reported a 35.1% rise in its profit to Rs 289 crore in first quarter ended June of this fiscal.

HDFC: HDFC Asset Management Company has fixed a price band of Rs 1,095-1,100 per share for its initial public offering. The initial share-sale offer will be open for public subscription from July 25 to 27, HDFC said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment Enterprises has reported a 31.27% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 325.88 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways would hold its 26th annual general meeting on 9 August.