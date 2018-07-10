Shares in news today: TCS, IndusInd Bank, Idea, Dish TV, HCL Tech, Capital First

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.23% at 10,895 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday.

Indian stock markets are set to open higher on Tuesday following the uptick in the regional Asian markets which rose in line due to the rally in US share market on Monday with Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 posting biggest gain in a month. Asian shares rallied for a third session on Tuesday as hopes for upbeat corporate earnings buoyed Wall Street, while several high-profile resignations from Britain's government kept sterling on the defensive, Reuters said in a report.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to announce the financial results for the period of April-June of the fiscal year 2018-2019 today.

IndusInd Bank: Country’s sixth-largest private sector lender IndusInd Bank is lined up to announce the June quarter results today.

Idea Cellular: The Department of Telecommunications has granted conditional approval to the long-pending merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular that will create the country’s largest mobile services operator, PTI reported citing an official source.

Capital First: Capital First is planning to raise up to Rs 100 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies will consider share buy-back on Thursday, 12 July 2018.

Dish TV: Dish TV posted a massive spike of about 139% in the consolidated net profit to Rs 27.87 crore as compared to Rs 11.67 crore in the same quarter a year earlier.