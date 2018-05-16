Shares in news: Tata Steel, PNB, ITC, Britannia, Ruchi Soya, SBI, Lupin, Karnataka Bank, MRPL, TVS Motor

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty was trading down 0.6% at 10,760.5 on Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets started lower on Wednesday as the outcome of Karnataka Elections finished on a cliffhanger with BSE Sensex dropping more than 150 points in the early trade. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty was trading down 0.6% at 10,760.5 on Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of Hindalco, ITC, Tata Steel, TVS Motor Company, AIA Engineering, Zee Media, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Brigade Enterprises, GSFC, JK Lakshmi Cement, JSW Steel, Jyothy Laboratories, Muthoot Finance, NIIT, Praj Industries, Prataap Snacks, PTC India, Tasty Bite Eatables, Teamlease Services and Welspun India will be in close watch ahead of their respective Q4 results.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals reported a 71% dip in the net profit for the quarter ended 31 March.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel to implement the resolution plan through its step-down subsidiary Bamnipal Steel after NCLT approved its bid for debt-ridden Bhushan Steel.

Syndicate Bank: Syndicate Bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,195.12 crore in the last quarter ended 31 March.

Ruchi Soya: Ruchi Soya Industries has received a letter from the SFIO regarding a probe into the affairs of the company.

Britannia Industries: Britannia Industries posted 25% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 264 crore for the fourth quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

Dilip Buildcon: Dilip Buildcon’s 6 wholly owned subsidiaries have executed contracts with the NHAI for road projects amounting Rs 6,055 crore.

Crompton Greaves: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals reported 32.43% increase in profit to Rs 103.22 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

PNB: Punjab National Bank posted the biggest ever quarterly loss of Rs 13,416.91 crore for the January-March period following a sharp spike in as bad loans.

SBI: ArcelorMittal has transferred Rs 7,000 crore to SBI to clear bank dues of loan defaulter Uttam Galva Steels so that it becomes eligible to bid for acquisition of Essar Steel, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank reported 92% drop in net profit to Rs 11 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

Lupin: Lupin reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 783.54 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.