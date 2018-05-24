Shares in news: Suzlon, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, KPIT, IFCI, Moil, Jet Airways, Grasim, GSK Pharma, Cummins

NSE. (Image: Wiki)

Indian equity markets are likely to open higher following the Wall Street upsurge with the early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty trading up 0.37% at 10,459.5 at the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. Shares of GAIL, City Union Bank, Cochin Shipyard, Cummins India, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Kaveri Seed Company, Moil, NCC, Pidilite Industries, Sequent Scientific, Somany Ceramics, Triveni Engineering Industries, United Breweries, United Spirits, V-Mart Retail and Zydus Wellness will be in close watch on Thursday ahead of their respective Q4 earnings.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy is considering to raise Rs 900 crore from the market to replace its existing debt.

Eros International: Eros International reported an 85.31% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 58.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March.

KPIT: KPIT’s consolidated net profit grew by 41.5% to Rs 76 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.

Godrej Industries: Godrej Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 277.09 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,036 crore in the March quarter due to rise in oil prices and the weaker rupee.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank is clocking loan sales of Rs 1,000 crore per month through digital platforms across products and expects it to go up further with the launch of an online loan against mutual funds, PTI reported citing an unidentified official.

IFCI: IFCI Ltd reported a 78% rise in its standalone net loss to Rs 566.64 crore in the last quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors reported 49.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,176.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Indiabulls Housing Finance planning to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore by issuing bonds through a public issue.

Natco Pharma: Natco Pharma posted a 70% increase in the consolidated net profit to Rs 300 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Grasim Industries: Grasim Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 853.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018.