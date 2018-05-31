Shares in news: SAIL, ONGC, Yes Bank, RCom, ICICI Bank, Ashoka Buildcon, Rajesh Exports, MTNL

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.21% at 10,654 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. (Image: NSE)

Indian share market is likely to open higher on Thursday following the reversal in Us stock market with over 300 points uptick in the DJIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average) and optimism over Q4 GDP data scheduled for later today. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.21% at 10,654 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday.

These shares will be in news on Thursday, 31 May 2018

SAIL: SAIL reported a standalone net profit of Rs 815.57 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

Hindustan Copper: Hindustan Copper reported 46% fall in its profit to Rs 21.92 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

RCom: Reliance Communications loss widened to Rs 6,883 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, mainly due to impairment charges. Meanwhile, NCLAT had stayed bankruptcy proceedings against RCom after Anil Ambani’s telecom firm agreed to pay Rs 550 crore to Ericsson to settle a payment dispute. National Company Law Appellate Tribunal’s order has cleared the way for RCom to sell its telecom towers, spectrum and fibre assets to Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio.

J&K Bank: J&K Bank reported a profit of Rs 202.72 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank has entered into an agreement with SIDBI under which it will act as a preferred financial institution for giving loans to the SME customers of the latter.

Suzlon Energy: Suzlon Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 469.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Geojit Financial: SEBI had imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on Geojit Financial Services for violating stockbrokers’ norm.

ONGC: ONGC reported its highest profit of Rs 5,915.12 crore in 17 quarters up by 37% on the back of higher oil prices.

Rajesh Exports: Rajesh Exports posted 11.17% jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 369.2 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted 11% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 228 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

MTNL: MTNL standalone net loss widened to around Rs 900 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Punj Lloyd: Punj Lloyd reported a standalone profit of Rs 944 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

ICICI Bank: The board of ICICI Bank has ordered an independent probe into allegations of ‘conflict of interest’ and ‘quid pro quo’ in bank’s MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar’s dealing with certain borrowers.

Ashoka Buildcon: Ashoka Buildcon today reported a 51.11% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 105.4 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank losses widened to Rs 3,606.73 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.