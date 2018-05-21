Shares in news: PNB, CBI, South Indian Bank, DLF, Future Retail, Tata Chemicals, Union Bank, JP Associates

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare, Colgate, DLF, Future Retail, Just Dial, Mahanagar Gas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Petronet LNG and TTK Prestige will be in close watch ahead of their Q4 results today. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Monday BJP government saw a sudden fall in Karnataka after latter’s CM BS Yeddyurappa resigned in just two days of resuming power. The domestic sentiments may get a boost from the higher Asian markets which were trading up after the US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin declared the US-China trade war has been put on hold. According to a Reuters report, an agreement to decline the tariff threats that roiled the global market this year is also into consideration. Shares of Aster DM Healthcare, Colgate, DLF, Future Retail, Just Dial, Mahanagar Gas, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Petronet LNG and TTK Prestige will be in close watch ahead of their Q4 results today.

These shares will be in news today

PNB: PNB’s wilful defaults by big borrowers grew further to Rs 15,199.57 crore in April 2018 over the previous month.

Balrampur Chini: Balrampur Chini Mills posted a standalone net loss of Rs 42.69 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18.

Jaiprakash Associates: Jaiprakash Associates reported a standalone net loss of Rs 78.7 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Bank of India: Bank of India would be able to realise around Rs 1993 crore from the first successful NCLT resolution concerning Tata Steel and Bhushan Steel, PTI reported.

Tata Chemicals: Tata Chemicals reported a 23.37% jump in the consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 to Rs 355.9 crore.

South Indian Bank: The Reserve Bank India has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on South Indian Bank for non-compliance to its asset classification and Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, among others.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India has got approval from its board to raise up to Rs 7,400 crore in the current financial year by way of core equity capital or through bonds.

Central Bank of India: Central Bank of India’s net loss widened to more than three-fold to Rs 2,114 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.