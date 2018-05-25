Shares in news: PC Jeweller, United Breweries, Idea, RIL, BoB, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, GIC, Page Industries

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.01% at 10,510.5 on Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday as US President Donald Trump cancelled the summit with North Korea which has raised uncertainty among the market participants. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.01% at 10,510.5 on Singapore Exchange on Friday. Shares of Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Bank of Baroda, BEML, Cadila Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Engineers India, GIC, India Cements, Indian Hotels, Jagran Prakashan, Karur Vysya Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, NBCC, NLC India, Page Industries, PC Jeweller, PFC and Va Tech Wabag will be in focus ahead of their respective Q4 results.

United Breweries: United Breweries reported over 13-fold jump in the standalone net profit to Rs 90.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Idea: The telecom department today cleared sale of standalone mobile towers of Idea Cellular for Rs 4,000 crore to the Indian arm of American Tower Corporation — paving the way for merger of Idea and Vodafone India, PTI reported.

Cochin Shipyard: Cochin Shipyard posted a two-fold jump in the net profit to Rs 91.62 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 compared.

United Spirits: United Spirits reported a standalone net profit of Rs 211 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

RIL: The government has reiterated a demand for $3.8 billion dollars from Reliance Industries, Shell and ONGC following an English court ruling over government share from the Panna-Mukta and Tapti fields in western offshore, PTI reported.

MOIL: MOIL reported 10% rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 127.78 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.