Shares in news: NTPC, Bank of Baroda, Tech Mahindra, PC Jeweller, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, NLC, NALCO, L&T

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Monday following the continuous drop in the crude oil prices with Brent crude slipping below $76 per barrel as Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United States scale up production. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.08% at 10,647.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. Shares of L&T, NTPC, Apex Frozen Foods, Aurobindo Pharma, Bank of India, NLC India, NMDC and Oil India will be in close watch ahead of their respective fourth-quarter results for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2018.

These stocks will be in the news today

Ruchi Soya: Patanjali Ayurveda raised its bid to acquire Ruchi Soya making a revised offer to the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for the debt-ridden company, PTI reported.

NALCO: NALCO is planning to invest over Rs 30,000 crore to launch a host of new projects.

Motherson Sumi Systems: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) plans to invest around Rs 2,000 crore this fiscal to create new capacities to meet its growth target, PTI reported citing an unidentified senior company official.

Corporation Bank: Corporation Bank reported a net loss of Rs 1,838 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Bank of Baroda: Bank of Baroda posted a net loss of Rs 3,102.34 crore for the January-March quarter of FY18.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank reported a net loss of Rs 622.25 crore for the last quarter of 2017-18.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank’s net losses widened to Rs 5,663 crore in the quarter ending 31 March 2018.

GIC Re: GIC Re today posted 3.38% growth in standalone net profit for the FY18 to Rs 3,233.58 crore.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra net profit for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 doubled to Rs 1,222 crore on the widening of margins and other income.

NBCC: NBCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.41 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller posted a 7.47% jump in the standalone net profit to Rs 118.28 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharma today posted nearly 7% rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending 31 March.

ICICI Bank: India’s capital market regulator SEBI on Friday served a notice on ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar on dealings of the bank with Videocon Group and Nupower, an entity in which her husband Deepak Kochhar has economic interests.