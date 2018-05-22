Shares in news: DLF, SBI, Dr Reddy’s, DHFL, IOC, Petronet, HPCL, AU Small Fin, Cipla, Symphony, Andhra Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.1% at 10,532 at the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday as most of the Asian markets inched down despite of an upsurge in the major indices of Wall Street on Monday. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.1% at 10,532 at the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. Shares of SBI, IOCL, Cipla, Dr Reddy’s, HPCL, Allcargo Logistics, Andhra Bank, Bata India, Ballarpur Industries, Bosch, Music Broadcast, Bharat Forge, Care Ratings, Future Consumer, Minda Industries, Sonata Software, Symphony and VIP Industries will be in a close watch on Tuesday ahead of their respective Q4 results.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank will raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing equity and warrant on preferential basis.

DLF: DLF posted a 66% rise in the consolidated net profit rose to Rs 247.73 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal despite lower sales.

Motilal Oswal: Motilal Oswal reported a 64% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 148 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Future Retail: Future Retail reported a net loss of Rs 463.62 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Petronet LNG: Petronet LNG Ltd reported the highest quarterly net profit of Rs 522.76 crore for the quarter ended 31 March.

DHFL: DHFL will issue bonds on Tuesday to raise up to Rs 12,000 crore.

Colgate-Palmolive: Colgate-Palmolive India reported an increase of 32.39% in the net profit to Rs 188.77 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.