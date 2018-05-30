Shares in news: Coal India, BPCL, ITI, Dish TV, ONGC, SAIL, Suzlon, MMTC, Berger Paints, Glenmark Pharma, M&M

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading down 0.67% at 10,555.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Wednesday as all of the Asian peers dropped in the early trading following the Wall Street plunge on the back of escalated worries over Italian political crisis. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was also trading down 0.67% at 10,555.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of ONGC, Alkem Labs, Apollo Hospitals, Berger Paints, CG Power, Hudco, SAIL, Suzlon and Torrent Pharma will be closely watched today ahead of their respective Q4 results.

These stocks will be in the news today

MMTC: MMTC reported a standalone net profit of Rs 12.82 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

BPCL: BPCL posted a 45% increase in the standalone net profit to Rs 2,673.64 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra & Mahindra posted 50% rise in the net profit to Rs 1,155 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 as against a profit of Rs 770 crore in the year-ago quarter. The automaker also announced a capex of Rs 15,000 crore for the three years till FY21.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 151.62 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

ITI: ITI Ltd is targeting to come out with a fresh issue of shares through a follow-on public offer (FPO) between coming July and August, PTI reported citing Director S Gopu, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Ltd.

Power Grid Corporation: Power Grid Corporation reported a standalone net profit of Rs 2,004.68 crore, up by 4.6% at in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Coal India: Coal India posted 52.3% decline in the consolidated net profit to Rs 1,295.30 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018, on the back of higher employee cost.

Dish TV: Dish TV reported a consolidated net profit opf Rs 118.21 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.