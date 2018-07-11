​​​
  3. Shares in focus today: TCS, RIL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors

The domestic equity markets traded flat with a marginally negative bias after opening slightly higher on Wednesday. TCS, RIL, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors are among the top stocks to be in focus today.

By: | Updated: July 11, 2018 9:37 AM
The domestic equity markets traded flat with a marginally negative bias after opening slightly higher on Wednesday. Asian share markets dipped after the US threatened to impose trade tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Sensex fell almost 70 points to a low of 36169.70 points during early morning deals on Wednesday.

TCS: The IT bellwether’s Q1 net profit climbed 23.4% to Rs 7,340 crore. TCS on Tuesday announced that its revenue was up 15.8% at Rs 34,261 crore over year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom service provider on Tuesday said that the National Company Law Tribunal has cleared a scheme of arrangement between the company and Bharti Digital Networks.

Reliance Industries: Reliance-BP joint venture combine took a close look at the bidding process for city gas retailing licences but dropped out at the last moment, PTI reported quoting sources.

Axis Bank: The bank has shortlisted three candidates to succeed MD and CEO Shikha Sharma, whose term is due to expire in December this year, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

IndusInd Bank: The private sector lender posted a 24% increase in net profit at Rs 1,036 crore in the Q1FY19 on healthy rise in advances and core interest income. The core net interest income of the bank rose 20% to Rs 2,122 crore on the back of a 29% loan growth.

Tata Motors: Auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday said that it has bought 26% stake in a tech-based freight aggregator TruckEasy. In a statement, the company said that the investment is being done through Tata Motors Finance Holdings, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

