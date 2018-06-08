Shares in focus today: Tata Motors, Omax Autos, Future Retail, Indian Bank, PSU banks

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.6% lower at 10,707.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock market started on a weaker note on Friday with Sensex slipping more than 150 points in the opening bell and Nifty 50 index diving 50 points as most of the Asian markets declined in the early session ahead of G7, European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve meetings. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.6% lower at 10,707.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

These stocks will be in focus today

Tata Motors: Tata Motors is planning to raise $250-500 million through overseas loans to refinance buy-back of bonds issued by the company in 2014.

Omax Autos: Omax Autos’ board has approved to double manufacturing capacity of products and equipment supplied to railways over the next 2-3 years.

Future Retail: Bharti Group entity Cedar Support Services on Thursday sold 6% stake in Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail for nearly Rs 1,697 crore in open market transactions.

Indian Bank: Indian Bank has hiked the MCLR by up to 10 basis points for different tenures for loans with a tenure of 3 months to 5 years.

PSU banks in focus: Global rating agency Moody’s Investor Service on Thursday said that the government’s recapitalisation plan for 21 state-run banks will help them in meeting regulatory capital needs, but will be insufficient to support credit growth. “The recapitalisation plan will still broadly resolve the regulatory capital needs of the country’s 21 public sector banks (PSBs) and help augment the banks’ loan-loss buffers, but will be insufficient to support credit

growth,” PTI reported citing Alka Anbarasu, vice president and senior credit officer, Moody’s Investor Service.