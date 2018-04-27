Shares in Focus today: Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, Axis Bank, Bandhan Bank, RIL

Tracking the Nifty50 futures of SGX trading higher at 10,564, the stock markets are likeloy to open in the green.

The domestic equity market on Friday is likely to open in green on Friday, even as news flows around Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank, Indian Bank and heavyweight earnings could weigh. Tracking the Nifty50 futures of SGX trading higher at 10,564, the stock markets are likeloy to open in the green. The U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday after strong earnings and a rebound in technology stocks as U.S. bond yields pulled back, according to a Reuters report. Asian shares too edged higher on Friday, on strong US equities, while the euro languished near three-month lows after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent, Reuters reported. We take a closer look at shares that will be in focus today.

Syndicate Bank, IDBI Bank and Indian Bank

Following the big CBI crackdown, after the agency registered a case against MDs and CEOs of Syndicate Bank and Indian Bank, these shares will be under the radar on Friday. Yesterday, the CBI registered a case against former Aircel promoter C Sivasankaran’s two companies and MDs and CEOs of Syndicate Bank and Indian Bank for allegedly defaulting on loans worth Rs 600 crore taken from IDBI Bank, according to a PTI report. As the top bosses including MD and CEO of Indian Bank, and Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Melwyn Rego, who was Deputy MD of IDBI Bank, have also been booked by the CBI in the case. This assumes increased focus amid increasing banking scams in the country, following the biggest PNB scam.

Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank will also be in focus, especially after the private lender reported its first ever quarterly loss since listing at Rs 2,188.74 crore for the quarter ended March 2018. Notably, the third largest lender has also skipped paying out any dividends for the first time in 10-years. On the assets front, at the end of 31 March 2018, Axis Bank’s gross and net NPAs have increased to 6.77% and 3.40% from 5.28% and 2.56% as on 31 December 2017, respectively. Further, the bank has recognised slippages of Rs 16,536 crores during Q4FY18.

RIL

Mukesh Ambani-led telecom-to-energy giant Reliance Industries will announce its quarterly earnings today. The street expects a billion-dollar profit, even as investors will be looking out for gross refining margin (GRM), petchem business margins, the progress on the remaining core expansion plans and the update on telecom venture. Motilal Oswal expects s RIL to report a consolidated profit of Rs 9,500 crore, up 18 per cent YoY, and 1 per cent QoQ.

Bandhan Bank

Following its strong listing in March-18, the shares will be in focus as its the first quarterly result for the bank post listing of shares on the exchanges.