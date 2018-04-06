Shares in focus today: L&T, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Indian Oil, RCom, Indian Overseas Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.15% at 10,340 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday as most of the Asian stock markets inched lower in the early trade as Trump administration plans additional tariffs amounting to $100 billion on Chinese imports after US stock markets get closed. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.15% at 10,340 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday.

These shares will be in focus today

ICICI Bank: Shares of ICICI Bank gained nearly 4% on Thursday following a value-buying in the domestic markets ending up 3.63% at Rs 278.4 on NSE

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel will provide free live streaming of IPL cricket matches through Hotstar on its TV app to its customers.

Indian Oil Corporation: Indian Oil Corp, has acquired Royal Dutch Shell’s 17% stake in the Makhaizna oilfield in Oman for $329 million.

L&T: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has received a complaint against Larsen & Toubro alleging “thousands of crores” of financial irregularities, including money laundering and tax evasion, a charge that the infrastructure giant rubbished as “baseless”, PTI reported.

Indian Overseas Bank: Indian Overseas Bank has hiked rates for tenures ranging from one week to five years and above, up to Rs 1 crore will now earn between 4.5% and 6.8%.

Reliance Communications: Reliance Communications is aiming to reduce the debt by around Rs 25,000 crore as the Supreme Court has lifted the stay on sale of assets of the company.

The Indian rupee on Thursday: The Indian rupee jumped 18 paise to end at 64.97 against the US dollar after the RBI lowered its inflation forecast and revised up its growth outlook.

Indian stock markets on Thursday

BSE Sensex surged 577 points after the Reserve Bank of India kept the policy rate unchanged and said growth will be regained in the current financial year. A string of positive domestic cues, including a forecast of a normal monsoon and encouraging services sector PMI data, PTI reported citing unidentified brokers. Sensex advanced to a day’s top of 33,637.46 soon after the RBI’s monetary policy announcement and before finally settled at 33,596.80, up 577.73 points, or 1.75%. This was its biggest single-day gain since 12 March when the barometer had rallied 610.80 points.

US stock futures

US stock futures fell more than 1 percent late on Thursday after US President Donald Trump said he has instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs on China, Reuters reported.

Us stock markets on Thursday

The Dow and the S&P 500 posted gains for the third day in a row on Thursday, the longest streak in about a month, as investors’ worries of an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming earnings grew, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240.92 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,505.22, the S&P 500 gained 18.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,662.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,076.55.