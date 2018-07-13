Shares in focus today: Infosys, RIL, HCL Tech, IDBI Bank, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Power, Bajaj Corp

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.26% at 11,051.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Friday with Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh record highs after Wall Street rally lifts investors mood in Asian share markets. The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.26% at 11,051.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. Shares of India’s second-largest IT company Infosys and Bajaj Corporation will be on a closer watch today ahead of their respective Q1 FY19 results.

RIL: Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate RIL on Thursday crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark for the first time in the last 10 years following a sharp appreciation in its share price. Shares of RIL surged 6% to Rs 1,098.8 before closing up 4.42% to its all-time closing high of Rs 1,082.2 on BSE.

Vishal Mega Mart: CCI has approved the proposed acquisition of Vishal Mega Mart by private equity firms, including Kedaara Capital Fund.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies has approved up to Rs 4,000 crore share buyback plan, involving up to 3.63 crore shares at a price of Rs 1,100 per equity share.

Adani Power: Adani Power is planning to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore through a mix of debt and equity to augment capital to sustain growth and finance its business expansion plans.

IDBI Bank: IDBI Bank officers have threatened to go on a six-day strike from Monday in protest against the proposed acquisition of the state-owned lender by insurance behemoth LIC and wage-related issues.