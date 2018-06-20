Shares in focus today: Infosys, Cipla, SAIL, Vedanta, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Oberoi Realty, SBI

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.01% at 10,725.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: Wiki)

India’s stock markets are most likely to open in negative territory on Wednesday following the declines in the American stock markets with Dow Jones Industrial Average erasing all the gains added in the current year 2018. According to a Reuters report, most of the stocks in Asia rebounded from recent losses on Wednesday as investors sought bargains, a day after the spectre of a U.S.-China trade war drove down bond yields, and share and commodity prices. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.01% at 10,725.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.

Oberoi Realty: Oberoi Realty has raised Rs 1,200 crore by sale of shares to institutional investors.

Cipla: Cipla has received approval from the US health regulator to market Efavirenz tablets, used to treat HIV-1 infections in adults.

SAIL: SAIL (Steel Authority of India Ltd) has supplied 60,000 tonnes steel for 111 km long Jiribam-Imphal broad gauge railway project in Manipur.

RIL, Infosys, Vedanta, Maruti Suzuki and SBI: Earlier yesterday, following the market-wide sell-off on the back of trade war jitters, industry heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries (RIL), Infosys, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and L&T plunged more than 1% and contributed heavily to Sensex losses. On a collective basis, these nine stocks alone wiped off about 199 points out of the 261.52- point drop in BSE Sensex.