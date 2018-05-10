Shares in focus today: Indian Bank, Asian Paints, Titan, ICICI Bank, RInfra, Jindal Steel, Nestle, Union Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.05% at 10,777 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Thursday following the Wall Street’s upsurge with Dow Industrials rising about 0.75% and S&P 500 gaining nearly 1% in the Wednesday’s trade. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.05% at 10,777 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. Shares of Asian Paints, Titan, Zee Entertainment, Adani Enterprises, Adani Transmission, Apollo Tyres, Nestle India, Ujjivan Financial Services, Union Bank Of India, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Indian Bank, Mphasis, Shankara Building Products, Tata Communications, TV Today Network and Welspun Enterprises will be in close watch ahead of their respective Q4 results for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2018.

These stocks will be in focus today

Federal Bank: Federal Bank reported a 43.49% plunge in March quarter net at Rs 145 crore as provisions rose following the recent changes in bad loan recognition norms.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has said it has not received any communication from the Reserve Bank with regard to allegations of impropriety faced by its managing director and chief executive Chanda Kochhar.

Jindal Steel & Power: Jindal Steel & Power said that the consolidated loss widened to Rs 424.69 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

Cipla: Cipla has entered into an exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with US-based MannKind Corporation for inhaled insulin Afrezza in India.

EID Parry: EID Parry’s standalone net profit for the fourth quarter ending 31 March 2018 slipped marginally to Rs 122.44 crore.

Reliance Infrastructure: Reliance Infrastructure’s board will meet next week to consider raising long-term funds by issuing equity shares by way of rights issue and QIP.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors reported a slight rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 462 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018 following the one-time loss of Rs 187 crore led by the closure of Eicher Polaris Pvt Ltd.