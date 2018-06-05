Shares in focus today: Idea, MCX, Vedanta, Infibeam, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.24% lower at 10,588.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Tuesday following the regional Asian markets which declined in the morning deals despite an uptick in the Wall Street overnight. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.24% lower at 10,588.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. According to a Reuters report, Asian stocks dipped on Tuesday as the markets took a breather after the previous day’s rally, although tech-inspired Wall Street gains helped limit the losses, with investor focus moving away from trade concerns and back to benign economic fundamentals.

These stocks will be in focus today

MCX: MCX acquired 24% stake in the proposed CDSL Commodity Repository Ltd (CCRL).

Infibeam: Infibeam said it will seek shareholders approval on June 28 to expand business in IT segment, set up a payments bank and raise Rs 2,000 crore.

Vedanta: Vedanta has deposited an upfront amount of Rs 5,320 crore in the escrow account of Electrosteel Steels Ltd (ESL) following the latter’s acquisition through the insolvency process.

Idea Cellular: The telecom department (DoT) has approved raising the foreign direct investment limit in Idea Cellular to 100%.

HDFC Bank: Shares of HDFC Bank shed as much as 3.37% to a day’s low of Rs 2,038.4 after hitting an all-time high of Rs 2,170.05 in the early morning deals on Monday. The stock of HDFC Bank finally closed down 2.99% at Rs 2,046.55.

Bharti Airtel: Shares of India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel plunged 3.29% to a day’s bottom of Rs 370 before concluding 2.77% lower at Rs 372 on Monday.