Shares in focus today: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Fortis Healthcare, ICICI Securities, RIL, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.63% at 10,436.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Monday following the downtick in the US stock markets with Dow Industrials plunging about 122 points on Friday. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.63% at 10,436.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday.

These shares will be in focus today

Infosys: The Bengaluru-based Infosys declared a dividend payout of Rs 20.5 per equity share of face value of Rs 5 on Friday.

Tata Steel: With 12.48 million tonnes (MT) production, Tata Steel India has recorded highest ever output for the financial year 2017-2018, mainly on the back of robust performance at Kalinganagar plant, PTI reported citing an unidentified company official.

ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India conducted a detailed scrutiny to probe allegations of impropriety in ICICI Bank extending loans to Videocon Group but found no proof of any “quid pro quo” or reciprocal benefits two years earlier.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare received an unsolicited non-binding expression of interest from IHH Healthcare Berhad for possible due diligence and participation with the company offering up to Rs 160 per share of Fortis.

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities reported a 90.71% jump in the March quarter net at Rs 158.64 crore.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank is planning to raise Rs 50,000 crore through bonds in the next 12 months to fund business expansion.

RIL: Telecom operator Reliance Jio is learnt to be in talks with three Japanese banks to raise $500 million (around Rs 3,250 crore) in debt.

Bank stocks: NPAs in the banking sector are set to shoot up by at least Rs 8,000 crore as advances to the scam-hit Gitanjali Gems group have turned bad during the quarter ended 31 March 2018, PTI said in a report. Banks will have to make provisioning of Rs 8,000 crore for Gitanjali alone as there has been no servicing of the working capital loan during the fourth quarter of last fiscal, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

The rupee gained 6 paise to close at 65.20 against the US dollar on Friday.

Indian stock markets on Friday

Indian stock markets finished on a flatter note on Friday even as inflation dipped to a five-month low on Thursday with the key equity indices Sensex and Nifty settling marginally higher in green for the seventh consecutive session. BSE Sensex concluded at 34,192.65, up by 91.52 points or 0.27% whereas NSE Nifty ended 21.95 points or 0.21% higher at 10,480.6 on Friday. During the day, the benchmark Sensex hovered between 34,103.53 and 34,313.14 on Friday.