Shares in focus today: Fortis Healthcare, Infosys, ICICI Bank, SBI, Strides Shasun

Indian stock markets opened on a flat-to-positive note on Tuesday tracking its Asian peers which traded on a mixed note ahead of a highly anticipated meet between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

These shares will be in focus today:

Fortis Healthcare: The board of Fortis Healthcare has again deferred approval of quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018. In a regulatory filing to the BSE, the company said that it requires more time to consider the aspects of outcome of an internal investigation on alleged financial irregularities.

ICICI Bank: The bank in a late-night regulatory filing on Monday said it has so far not received any specific communication from the US SEC in relation to the allegations in respect of MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar. The Bank said it is regularly engaged with regulators, including the US SEC, on a range of matters.

Infosys: The IT bellwether on Monday said the Board of Directors of Euronext Paris SA and Euronext London Limited has approved the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares from the exchanges. In a regulatory filing, Infosys cited the primary reason for this delisting as the low average daily trading volume of Infosys ADSs on both trade platforms.

Strides Shasun: The drug firm’s its subsidiary Strides Pharma Global Pte has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for generic Oseltamivir Phosphate capsules, it said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

State Bank of India: SBI in its Annual Report said the coming years will be very challenging for banks which will have to look beyond the bad loan resolution and address pressing issues such as frauds, cybersecurity and governance, PTI reported. The gross NPAs of SBI as on March 31, 2018, increased to Rs 2,23,427 crore (10.91 per cent of the gross advances), from Rs 1,77,866 crore (9.11 per cent) by end-March 2017.