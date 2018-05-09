Shares in focus today: Eicher Motors, Nestle, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Aditya Birla Capital, Federal Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.12% at 10,728.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. (Image: NSE)

Indian stock markets opened lower on Wednesday after the United States President Donald Trump walked out of the nuclear deal with Iran steering crude oil prices to rise again. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.12% at 10,728.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. Shares of Eicher Motors, Federal Bank, Jindal Steel & Power, Arvind will be in close watch ahead of their respective Q4 results. Other major companies which are also lined up to release their fourth-quarter report card are EID Parry, GMDC, Jubilant Life Sciences, Oriental Bank Of Commerce, Parag Milk Foods and Sintex Plastics Technology.

These shares will be in focus today

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Europe said it is seeking buyers for its non-core business units as the company looks to strengthen its focus on strategic strip products and markets.

ICICI Bank: The government’s nominee director on the board of ICICI Bank is unlikely to attend board meetings till agencies come out with their findings on conflict of interest allegations involving the lender’s chief Chanda Kochhar, PTi reported citing unidentified sources.

ABB India: ABB India posted 13.9% rise in profit to Rs 102.49 crore for the first quarter ended 31 March of 2018.

Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart Express Ltd today reported a rise of 38.19% in the standalone net profit to Rs 34.13 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts: Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India reported a 21.2% growth in the standalone profit to Rs 38.5 crore for the January-March quarter due to decline in expenses.

Nestle India: Nestle India has been asked by the National Anti-Profiteering Authority to provisionally deposit the sum computed by the company gained from GST rate reduction in Consumers Welfare Fund.

Aditya Birla Capital: Aditya Birla Capital posted a jump of 91% in the consolidated net profit to Rs 208 for the quarter ended 31 March of 2018 as against Rs 109 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier.