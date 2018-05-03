Shares in focus: Indigo, Vedanta, Adani Ports, PC Jeweller, TBZ, Biocon, ONGC, Tata Motors, Tata Power

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.39% lower at 10,715.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. (Image: NSE)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Thursday following the decline in the headline indices of the United States with Dow Industrials falling as much as 174 after the US Federal Reserve left the key policy rates unchanged. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.39% lower at 10,715.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. Shares of Adani Ports and Vedanta will be in close watch ahead of their respective Q4 earnings. Other major companies which are also scheduled to release the fourth-quarter report card are Adani Power, Edelweiss Financial, Emami, MRF, PNB Housing Finance, Castrol India, Cera Sanitaryware, Greaves Cotton, Hexaware Technologies, IRB Infrastructure, JSW Energy, L&T Finance Holdings, Radico Khaitan, Trent and Venky’s.

These shares will be in focus today

Biocon: Biocon said the US health regulator has made seven observations after inspection of its sterile drug product manufacturing facility in Bengaluru this week.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors has launched an AMT (automatic manual transmission) version of its popular compact SUV Nexon that has helped it treble the volume in the UV/SUV segment since roll-out early last year.

PC Jeweller: Shares of PC Jeweller remained under massive selling pressure for the eighth consecutive day session on Wednesday, diving 24% following a stake sale by Fidelity managed funds through the open market transaction.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZ) reported a net profit of Rs 7.04 crore during the fourth quarter ending March 31, mainly by containing operating costs.

ONGC: ONGC will invest Rs 17,615 crore in the current fiscal to drill a record 535 wells to augment oil and gas production.

Power Grid Corp: Power Grid Corp’s board has approved investments of Rs 461.63 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo’s parent InterGlobe Aviation posted a 73% drop in the net profit to Rs 117.64 crore for the March quarter as higher fuel costs and foreign exchange loss took a toll on its bottom line.

Siemens: Siemens posted 18% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 219.7 crore in the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher revenues.

Tata Power: Tata Power reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,477.5 crore in the quarter ended March 2018.

Ajanta Pharma: Ajanta Pharma reported 17.13% decrease in net profit to Rs 94.49 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

JM Financial: JM Financial group reported a 25.2% growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 188.8 crore for the March quarter on healthy revenue growth driven by credit business and brokerage & fund management verticals.

Welspun Corp: Welspun Corp reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7.63 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.