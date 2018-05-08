Shares in focus: ICICI Bank, Tata Coffee, Jubilant Food, Jaypee Infra, Ruchi Soya, Firstsource Solutions

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.21% at 10,768.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Tuesday following the US stock markets which ended in positive territory with shares of Apple Inc finishing even higher on Buffett’s bullishness. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, up 0.21% at 10,768.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. Shares of ABB India, Aditya Birla Capital, Godrej Consumer Products, Jubilant Foodworks and Phoenix Mills will be in a close watch ahead of their respective Q4 results due later today.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank posted a plunge of 45% in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,142 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 as fresh slippages of around Rs 10,000 crore led to higher provisioning.

NDTV: NDTV along with its executives has moved to the SAT against a SEBI order that had penalised them for certain delayed disclosures, according to an exchange filing.

Tata Coffee: Tata Coffee reported a 62% fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee group promoter Manoj Gaur today made a Rs 10,000 crore offer to pay off bank loans and complete the stuck housing projects as part of plans to bring Jaypee Infratech out of bankruptcy, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Vakrangee: Shares Vakrangee Ltd dropped by 5% on Monday, falling for the tenth straight session, amid concerns over irregularities.

Ruchi Soya: Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurveda has put in a bid of over Rs 4,000 crore to acquire bankruptcy-hit edible oil firm Ruchi Soya, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

Firstsource Solutions: Firstsource Solutions posted a 42.11% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.8 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.