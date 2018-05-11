Shares in focus: Havells, Tata Global, PC Jeweller, Fortis, Union Bank, Ujjivan, Titan, Nestle, RIL, Rain

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.55% at 10,791 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stock markets are likely to open higher on Friday following the Wall Street upsurge with Dow Industrials nearing 25,000-mark and better-than-expected Q4 results posted by some companies. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading up 0.55% at 10,791 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion, Allahabad Bank, Canara Bank, Dena Bank, Graphite India, Havells India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Puravankara, Rain Industries, Sun TV Network and Tata Global Beverages will be in close watch ahead of their respectiev Q4 results today.

These shares will be in focus and news today

Tata Communications: Tata Communications reported a consolidated loss of Rs 120 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare’s board has recommended the offer of Hero and Burman consortium to its shareholders for sale of its business.

Mphasis: Mphasis posted a 29.1% jump in its consolidated profit to Rs 237.7 crore in the three months to 31 March 2018.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller’s board has approved buy-back of shares worth Rs 424 crore amid a sharp plunge in stock price in recent weeks. The shares will be bought back at Rs 350 per unit, which is 67% higher than the closing price of Rs 209 apiece on the BSE today

RIL: Reliance Jio has announced a new post-paid plan with monthly rental of Rs 199, and an ISD calling service at a starting price of 50 paise per minute.

Union Bank of India: Union Bank of India reported a net loss of Rs 2,583 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018 due to higher provisions for bad loans.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres reported 9.58% increase in profit at Rs 250.11 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises reported a 17% drop in consolidated profit to Rs 181.17 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Titan Company: Titan Company reported 70.86% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 304.41 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Nestle India: Nestle India reported a 35.98% jump in profit at Rs 424.03 crore for the first quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints reported a 3.39% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 495.91 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Ujjivan Financial Services: Ujjivan Financial Services said its consolidated net profit has more than tripled to Rs 64.86 crore for the last quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises: Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported a 84.76% fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 230.64 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

Adani Transmission: Adani Transmission posted 58% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 150.27 crore for the 31 March quarter 2018.