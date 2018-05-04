Shares in focus: Airtel, Fortis, HCC, Tata Motors, JSW Energy, Vedanta, Ruchi Soya, Adani Ports, PNB Housing

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.35% at 10,668.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday following the subdued Wall Street with S&P, Nasdaq and Dow Industrials concluding on a flatter note on Thursday. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.35% at 10,668.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. Shares of Ambuja Cements, Bank Of Maharashtra, BSE, Capital First, Godrej Properties, Indo Count Industries, NIIT Technologies, PVR and Wockhardt will be in a close watch ahead of their respective Q4 earnings due later today.

These shares will be in focus today

Airtel: Standard & Poor’s today revised down its outlook on India’s largest telecom company Bharti Airtel to “negative” from stable, following a weak financial performance in FY18 and concerns on elevated capital expenditure in the current financial year.

Fortis Healthcare: UBS Principal Capital Asia offloaded 5.44% stake in Fortis Healthcare for over Rs 443 crore through an open market transaction.

Castrol India: Castrol India today reported a 2% growth in net profit to Rs 181.8 crore for the first quarter ending 31 March 2018.

HCC: Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) reported a 3.9% drop in standalone profit to Rs 20.09 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors will sell its non-core defence business to Tata Advanced Systems for nearly Rs 725 crore, PTI reported citing unidentified official.

Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported 19.9% decline in consolidated profit to Rs 940.4 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 483.07 crore for the quarter to 31 March 2018 on the back of provisioning of Rs 418 crore related to a loan.

Vedanta: Vedanta reported a 34% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,675 crore for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Adani Power: Adani Power consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 667.48 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Ruchi Soya: The committee of creditors to the bankrupt Ruchi Soya Industries are meeting here today to pick the final bidder for the edible oil maker, PTI reported citing unidentified sources.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance reported a rise of 44% in its net profit to Rs 219.2 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Matrimony.com: Online match-making firm Matrimony.com today reported a 90.8% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 16.81 crore for the fourth quarter ended March.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings posted a rise of 28% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 406 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp posted a jump of 16.5% in sales at 6,94,022 units in April as against 5,95,706 units in the same month a year earlier.