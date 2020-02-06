Market LIVE: All eyes on Shaktikanta Das; will RBI MPC cut interest rates to support growth?

RBI Monetary Policy committee bi-monthly meeting scheduled to finish today and the market will watch out closely for the resolutions they bring in for the economy. The resolution will be announced at 11.45 AM. If RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das- led committee decides to cut the repo rate in this meeting, it will be the sixth such instance this fiscal year. The committee had taken a pause on repo rate cut in the last meeting owing to a surge in inflation. With rising inflation and lingering growth concerns, the RBI is expected to keep the status quo maintained as in December, analysts said. The retail inflation surged to 7.35 percent in December 2019 as food prices increased higher than the RBI target. Even as the repo rate is expected to be maintained at 5.15 per cent on account of high inflation, the market would be keenly watching the RBI’s commentary on growth slowdown and inflation, the analysts also said.
Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex, Nifty are likely to start the day on a positive note on Thursday. Sensex bounced 353 points or 0.87 per cent to 41,142 while Nifty 50 index finished Wednesday at 12,089.15, having gained 109 points or 0.91 per cent.
Highlights
Amounts involved in personal income tax (PIT) disputes could jump by a massive Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore in the current financial year from close to Rs 4 lakh crore at the end of FY19 for the sole reason of post-demonetsation cash deposits in banks by about 90,000 individuals that have to date remained unexplained by them to the taxman’s satisfaction.
The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday seeks to cut down on nearly 4.8 lakh tax disputes involving an amount of Rs 9.32 lakh crore (up to November 30, 2019) by giving the taxpayers the facility to escape interest on the disputed tax amount and any penalty.
The Budget does not provide any counter-cyclical stimulus to boost consumption, and the Reserve Bank will have to do the heavy lifting to boost growth by cutting rates, the country’s largest private sector lender HDFC Bank said on Wednesday.
After the Union Budget, the focus now has shifted to the MPC outcome on Thursday. In the December policy, the MPC was awaiting clarity on the counter-cyclical fiscal measures which could arrest the slowdown stating that coordinated monetary and fiscal policy would be the best way to revive growth.
