Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at tepid start for Sensex, Nifty; Adani Wilmar IPO subscribed 57% on day 1

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were set to see a muted opening on Friday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were ruling just 3 points up at 17111.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, BSE Sensex ended 582 points or 1 per cent down at 57277, while NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 17110, up 168 points or 1 per cent. Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.71%, while the Topix was up 1.58%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.62%. In the overnight trade, Wall Street gyrated wildly on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent down, S&P 500 lost over half a per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 per cent.

Adani Wilmar IPO received a 57 per cent subscription on the first day of the issue. The public issue received bids for 7.04 crore shares as against 12.25 crore shares on offer. The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 96 per cent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 30 per cent and non-institutional investors 54 per cent.

Live Updates 8:31 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Petrol and diesel price today January 28: Fuel rates unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Lucknow: Petrol and diesel prices were left unchanged by Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) on January 28 across the country. Petrol in the National Capital of Delhi currently retails at Rs 95.41 per litre while diesel in the city is priced at Rs 86.67 per litre. In Mumbai, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 109.98 and Rs 94.14, respectively. Fuel prices have been stable since the central government cut excise duty to bring down retail rates from record highs in November last year. Public sector OMCs including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices daily in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates. Read full story 8:19 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 LIC to list on bourses by March 31: DIPAM Secretary The government will list the country’s largest insurer LIC on the stock exchanges by March-end, a top official said on Thursday. The draft papers for LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) is being finalised and will be filed with market regulator Sebi soon for its approval. “LIC disinvestment amount will be included in this year’s (Budget) because we aim to list it before March 31,” Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey told PTI. LIC IPO is crucial for meeting the disinvestment target set for the current fiscal ending March 2022. Read full story 8:19 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Retail portion of Adani Wilmar IPO fully subscribed on Day 1 The Rs 3,600-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Adani Wilmar was subscribed 61% on the first day of bidding. The retail portion was fully subscribed during the day, while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers and non-institutional investors was subscribed 57% and 31%, respectively. The three-day share sale will conclude on January 31. Read full story 8:17 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Adani Wilmar IPO subscribed 57 pc on Day 1 of offer The initial public offering of edible oil major Adani Wilmar received a 57 per cent subscription on the first day of the issue on Thursday. The IPO received bids for 7,04,43,165 shares as against 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, according to an update on the BSE. The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) received 96 per cent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) got 30 per cent and non-institutional investors 54 per cent. The IPO of up to Rs 3,600 crore is in a price range of Rs 218-230 per share. Read full story 8:16 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 US stocks end lower in overnight trade on Wall Street In the overnight trade, Wall Street gyrated wildly on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.02 per cent down, S&P 500 lost over half a per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 1.4 per cent. 8:16 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 Asian stock markets trade mostly higher Asian stock markets were trading mostly higher in the early trade. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.71%, while the Topix was up 1.58%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.62%. 8:15 (IST) 28 Jan 2022 SGX Nifty flat Nifty futures were ruling just 3 points up at 17111.50 on Singaporean Exchange.