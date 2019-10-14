Share Market LIVE: WPI inflation at 4-year low; Sensex soars ahead of FM meeting with PSU banks

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Wholesale inflation rate in India dropped to 0.33 per cent in September 2019, compared to 1.08 per cent for the previous month and 5.22 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The wholesale inflation in primary articles, fuel and power, declined by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting the heads of PSU banks today. The minister is expected to review the progress of the partial guarantee scheme to the NBFCs. The focus of the meeting is likely to be the liquidity support to NBFCs. The Sensex is soaring ahead of the FM meeet. Another cheerful event in the stock markets today is the debut of IRCTC Ltd with flying colours. IRCTC stock opened at Rs 644 for trading on Monday on BSE, more than double the IPO price of Rs 320 per share. The stock immediately started surging, indicating the long wait of the investors. The share price crossed Rs 700 per share until 11:26 am. Sensex is trading at 38,323 points and Nifty is trading at 11,368 points at 12:30 pm.
Highlights
The index for 'Non-Food Articles' group declined by 2.5% due to lower price of floriculture (25%), raw rubber (8%), gaur seed and hides (raw) (4% each), skins (raw) and raw cotton (3% each), fodder (2%) and coir fibre and sunflower (1% each). However, the prices soared for of raw silk (8%), soyabean (5%), sesamum (3%), raw jute (2%) and niger seed, linseed and rape & mustard seed (1% each).
The index for 'Food Articles' group declined by 0.4% due to lower price of fruits & vegetables and pork (3% each), jowar, bajra and arhar (2% each) and fish-marine, tea and mutton (1% each). However, the prices moved up for condiments & spices (4%), betel leaves and peas (3% ), egg and ragi (2% each) and rajma, wheat, barley, urad, fish-inland, beef and buffalo meat, moong, poultry chicken, paddy and maize (1% each) moved up.
The index for this major group declined by 0.6% to 143.0 in September 2019 from 143.9 for the previous month.
Mahendra Pratap Mall is the Chairman and Managing Director of IRCTC Ltd and there are 10 other directors on the board, 8 of which are part-time directors.
The IRCTC website is one of the world’s most viewed websites and ranks under 400 globally, and under 30 in India. The company not only caters to railway reservations but also provides services such as hotels, lounges, flights, meals, and wallet facility.
IRCTC stock opened at Rs 644 for trading on Monday on BSE, more than double the IPO price of Rs 320 per share, and immediately started surging, indicating the appetite of investors hungry for buying stakes in quality PSUs. The share crossed Rs 700 per share mark today's morning.