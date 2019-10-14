Share Market LIVE: WPI inflation at 4-year low; Sensex soars ahead of FM meeting with PSU banks

The wholesale inflation in primary articles, fuel and power, declined by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Wholesale inflation rate in India dropped to 0.33 per cent in September 2019, compared to 1.08 per cent for the previous month and 5.22 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year. The wholesale inflation in primary articles, fuel and power, declined by 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting the heads of PSU banks today. The minister is expected to review the progress of the partial guarantee scheme to the NBFCs. The focus of the meeting is likely to be the liquidity support to NBFCs. The Sensex is soaring ahead of the FM meeet. Another cheerful event in the stock markets today is the debut of IRCTC Ltd with flying colours. IRCTC stock opened at Rs 644 for trading on Monday on BSE, more than double the IPO price of Rs 320 per share. The stock immediately started surging, indicating the long wait of the investors. The share price crossed Rs 700 per share until 11:26 am. Sensex is trading at 38,323 points and Nifty is trading at 11,368 points at 12:30 pm.