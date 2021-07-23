Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with gains; Zomato listing, RIL results to keep Dalal Street busy today

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls made a roaring comeback yesterday on Dalal Street, pushing domestic markets higher. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 52,837 points while Nifty 50 was at 15,824, up 1.22% each. Broader markets participated in the rally while smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks. Bank Nifty closed in the green. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was again sitting in the green, signalling positive momentum ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets trading mixed.
Dalal Street is up for an eventful Friday. Investors will first keep an eye on Zomato’s stock markets debut, making it the first Indian technology unicorn to successfully enter the stock exchanges. Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO was subscribed heavily by all pockets of investors. The food delivery giant’s IPO was one of the most anticipated IPOs of this fiscal so far. Later in the day, index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will announce its quarterly results. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will reveal how its telecom, retail, and Oil to chemicals businesses performed during the first quarter of the current financial year when the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic hit India.
Highlights
Online food ordering platform Zomato, which last week closed its mega initial public offering raising over Rs 9,000 crore, will list on the stock exchanges on Friday, days ahead of its earlier schedule of the next week. The firm had indicated a window from July 23 to July 27 for listing and has now decided to list on Friday.
"A sharp comeback of bulls on Thursday after a few sessions of decline seems to have changed the negative sentiment of a short term trend. Further sustainable upside above 15880 levels is likely to confirm another attempt of new all-time highs above 15960 levels in the near term. Any failure to sustain the highs could trigger downward correction from the lower top. Immediate support is placed at 15725," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was trading with gains on Friday morning, signalling some positive momentum ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global markets were mixed.