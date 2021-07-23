Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty trades with gains; Zomato listing, RIL results to keep Dalal Street busy today

India VIX tanked 10% on Thursday. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Bulls made a roaring comeback yesterday on Dalal Street, pushing domestic markets higher. S&P BSE Sensex closed at 52,837 points while Nifty 50 was at 15,824, up 1.22% each. Broader markets participated in the rally while smallcap indices outperformed benchmarks. Bank Nifty closed in the green. On Friday morning, SGX Nifty was again sitting in the green, signalling positive momentum ahead of the opening bell. Cues from global peers were mixed after Wall Street closed with gains but Asian markets trading mixed.

Dalal Street is up for an eventful Friday. Investors will first keep an eye on Zomato’s stock markets debut, making it the first Indian technology unicorn to successfully enter the stock exchanges. Zomato’s Rs 9,375 crore IPO was subscribed heavily by all pockets of investors. The food delivery giant’s IPO was one of the most anticipated IPOs of this fiscal so far. Later in the day, index heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) will announce its quarterly results. The Mukesh Ambani-led company will reveal how its telecom, retail, and Oil to chemicals businesses performed during the first quarter of the current financial year when the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic hit India.

