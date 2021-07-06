Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in red; Zomato’s mega IPO gets SEBI’s nod, Info Edge trims OFS size

SGX Nifty was in the red ahead of today's opening bell. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic markets moved higher on Monday as bulls took control of Dalal Street. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 52,880 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 15,834. Broader markets participated in the up-move while India VIX, the volatility gauge, slipped. Heading into the second day of the week, SGX Nifty was down in the red, hinting at a reversal in the momentum. Global cues were mixed on Tuesday morning with Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite trading with losses while TOPIX, Nikkei 225, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ moved higher. Wall Street remained closed as the country observed Independence Day.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of Zomato could hit Dalal Street soon after capital markets regulator SEBI approved the offer as proposed in the DRHP. Zomato plans Rs 8,250 crore public issue which will be an amalgamation of fresh issue of equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS). Naukri.com’s parent company, Info Edge, the selling shareholder of Zomato has trimmed the stake it plans to offload by half, which may reduce the overall issue size. Info Edge is a key shareholder of Zomato, with a stake of about 18.55% in the food delivery platform. Zomato’s IPO is keenly awaited by investors. Zomato had filed preliminary IPO papers with SEBI in April.

Read More