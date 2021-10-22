Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty sits in green ahead of opening; ZEE to inform Bombay High Court of EGM date today

Global cues were mixed as S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the green while Dow Jones closed with marginal losses. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets continued to be under the firm control of bears on Thursday as headline indices closed deep in red. S&P BSE Sensex staged a dying hour recovery but closed at 60,923 points while NSE Nifty 50 settled at 18,178. Broader markets closed in the red while Bank Nifty was up 1.3% on the closing bell. On the final day of trade for the week, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a flat to positive start for the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed as S&P 500 and NASDAQ ended in the green while Dow Jones closed with marginal losses. Asian markets were largely in the green.

The boardroom battle between Invesco and Zee Entertainment Enterprises has taken another turn with The Bombay High Court on Thursday asking Zee to convene the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as called by Invesco. The court has, however, added that the results of the EGM be kept in “abeyance” till it decides on the legality of the requisition. The EGM will be chaired by a competent person such as a retired high court judge, a senior counsel or someone from the corporate world, the order said. Zee will inform the court of the EGM date today. Invesco along with OFI Global China Fund had asked for an EGM last month to evict certain directors and make fresh appointments. In other corporate updates, India’s largest private firm, Reliance Industries Ltd will announce its second-quarter results today. The Mukesh Ambani led company’s earnings is expected to move the stock today.

