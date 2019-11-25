Share market LIVE: Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares on radar after Sensex rejig; 2nd day of CSB Bank IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the announcement of Sensex exit. Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR will exit benchmark Sensex to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cements and Nestle India, according to a recent BSE announbcement. The changes will be effective December 23, Asia Index said on Friday. Asia Index is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE. The newcomers should bump up the earnings multiple of the benchmark given the one-year forward price to earnings (P/E) multiple for Titan is 47.37 times while for Ultra Tech Cement it is 24.13 times. In the last one year, the share prices of Tata Motors and Yes Bank have declined by 10.95% and 66.86%, respectively, while that for Vedanta has come off by 28.80%. In contrast, shares of UltraTech Cement and Titan have risen by 2.98% and 24.16%, respectively, and Nestle India has gained 39.5%. Meanwhile, the IPO of CSB Bank enters its second day, after getting fully subscribed on the first day of issue. Formerly known the Catholic Syrian Bank, the private sector lender looks to raise up to Rs 410 crore from its IPO. Kerala-based CSB Bank’s IPO is being carried out to meet RBI’s reglulation with regard to listing. The public offer contains a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 24 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares by existing investors through which it will sell Rs 385 crore worth shares. CSB Bank IPO will remain open till November 26th, Tuesday. CSB Bank has fixed the price band as Rs 193- Rs 195 per share. Investors can pick up shares in lots of 75 equity shares, and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Asian shares made guarded gains on Monday as investors braced for another week of likely conflicting commentary on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data gave the dollar a leg up on its peers. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan bounced 0.26%, after losing 0.4% last week. Japan’s Nikkei firmed 0.8% in early trade, while Australian stocks rose 0.5%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 added 0.2%. On Saturday, U.S. national security adviser Robert O’Brien said an initial trade agreement with China is still possible by the end of the year, but warned Washington would not turn a blind eye to what happens in Hong Kong.
Full story
Steps taken by the government and lenders to address the stress in the power generation sector are starting to show results, with as many as 11 coal-based projects with combined capacity of 12.7 giga watt (GW) finding resolution and going on stream over the last six months. Another six stuck projects (total capacity 7.8 GW) too, are seen coming out of the abyss soon. Two government schemes — one to get the stressed projects assured customers through power purchase agreements with state distribution entities (discoms) and the so-called Shakti scheme to provide them with coal linkages — are principally behind the turnaround.
Full story
Contracting spreads and confidence in India have driven up foreign currency bond issuances by local borrowers to nearly $21 billion in 2019 so far, a record high. The last time borrowings were as high was in 2014 when they were about $18 billion. Foreign investors are buying more Indian paper this year partly because supply last year was limited, creating pent-up demand. Among other factors for the warm reception that Indian credit has received in 2019, Jujhar Singh, global head – high yield & head – financial markets, India, at Standard Chartered, lists a conducive offshore market, strong investor confidence and benign global rates environment.
Full story
Reliance Communications on Sunday said its lenders have rejected the resignation of Chairman Anil Ambani and four other directors, and asked them to cooperate in the ongoing corporate insolvency resolution process. Ambani along with four directors — Ryna Karani, Chhaya Virani, Manjari Kacker and Suresh Rangachar — had resigned from the company earlier this month. In a BSE filing, RCom said its Committee of Creditors (CoC) had met on November 20. “…(the committee had) expressed a unanimous view that the resignations cannot be accepted,” it noted. The filing further said: “…it is being duly communicated to the aforesaid directors of RCom that their resignations have not been accepted and they are advised to continue to perform their duties and responsibilities as the directors of RCOM and provide all cooperation to Resolution Professional in the corporate insolvency resolution process.”
Full story
CSB Bank IPO got fully subscribed on the first day of the issue backed by heavy demand from retail investors. The issue received bids for a total of 1.19 crore shares as against the issue size of 1.15 crore implying, implying a 104% subscription. Retail investors bid for a total of 1.16 crore shares as against the 20.29 lakh shares reserved for them, impying a demand of more than 5 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) portion was subscribed about 10% of the portion reserved for them.
Full story
Fifteen years after he co-founded Yes Bank, and a little over a year after his term as its chief executive was cut short by the RBI, Rana Kapoor has virtually sold off his entire holding in the private sector lender, according to a regulatory filing by the company on Tuesday. The city-headquartered bank also said in a separate filing that it had under-reported as much as Rs 2,299 crore of bad loans in the past fiscal, shaving off nearly 40 percent of its net income for the year. Kapoor, who had earlier likened his holding in the bank to “diamonds” and vowed never to sell it, holds just 900 shares valued under Rs 58,000 at the Tuesday’s closing price, the bank said. The RBI had in August 2018 refused to clear his reappointment for a three-year term over a slew of concerns such as poor corporate governance, badly made loans, and after the bank was found to have under-reported bad assets by over Rs 10,000 crore for two consecutive fiscals. Kapoor was asked to leave the bank latest by January 31, 2019. (From PTI)
Titan, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India will be part of the S&P BSE Sensex from December 23 while Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR, Yes Bank and Vedanta will exit the bellwether index. The newcomers should bump up the earnings multiple of the benchmark given the one-year forward price to earnings (P/E) multiple for Titan is 47.37 times while for Ultra Tech Cement it is 24.13 times. In the last one year, the share prices of Tata Motors and Yes Bank have declined by 10.95% and 66.86%, respectively, while that for Vedanta has come off by 28.80%. In contrast, shares of UltraTech Cement and Titan have risen by 2.98% and 24.16%, respectively, and Nestle India has gained 39.5%.
Full story