Share market LIVE: Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares on radar after Sensex rejig; 2nd day of CSB Bank IPO

The Sensex trades at a one year forward P/E of 17.93 times with the index closing Friday’s session at 40,359.41 down by 0.53% or 215.76 points.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank will assume focus, after the announcement of Sensex exit. Vedanta, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR will exit benchmark Sensex to make way for Titan Company, UltraTech Cements and Nestle India, according to a recent BSE announbcement. The changes will be effective December 23, Asia Index said on Friday. Asia Index is a 50-50 partnership between S&P Dow Jones Indices and the BSE. The newcomers should bump up the earnings multiple of the benchmark given the one-year forward price to earnings (P/E) multiple for Titan is 47.37 times while for Ultra Tech Cement it is 24.13 times. In the last one year, the share prices of Tata Motors and Yes Bank have declined by 10.95% and 66.86%, respectively, while that for Vedanta has come off by 28.80%. In contrast, shares of UltraTech Cement and Titan have risen by 2.98% and 24.16%, respectively, and Nestle India has gained 39.5%. Meanwhile, the IPO of CSB Bank enters its second day, after getting fully subscribed on the first day of issue. Formerly known the Catholic Syrian Bank, the private sector lender looks to raise up to Rs 410 crore from its IPO. Kerala-based CSB Bank’s IPO is being carried out to meet RBI’s reglulation with regard to listing. The public offer contains a fresh issue of shares to raise up to Rs 24 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares by existing investors through which it will sell Rs 385 crore worth shares. CSB Bank IPO will remain open till November 26th, Tuesday. CSB Bank has fixed the price band as Rs 193- Rs 195 per share. Investors can pick up shares in lots of 75 equity shares, and in multiples of 75 equity shares thereafter. We bring to you LIVE updates.