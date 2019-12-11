Share Market LIVE: Yes Bank share price plunges despite $500 million capital raiser; Sensex up

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 40,445.15, down 334.44 points.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plunged on Wednesday morning, despite the bank announcing mega $500 million capital raiser. Yes Bank share price lost more than 4% to hit the day’s low at Rs 48 on BSE. Yes Bank yesterday rushed in to do some damage control after media reports said that Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich’s $1.2 billion investment offer may be rejected, and another one which said that billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too was having second thoughts on his offer of $25 million. The board of Yes Bank said on Tuesday that the “binding offer of $1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich / SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion.” Not only this, the bank is smiling on another offer of $500 million investment by Citax Holdings and Investment Group. “The Board is willing to favourably consider the offer of US$500 Million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the exchanges. Meanwhile, the Sensex is up about 50 points to 40,285, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark. We bring to you LIVE updates.