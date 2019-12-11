Share Market LIVE: Yes Bank share price plunges despite $500 million capital raiser; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank plunged on Wednesday morning, despite the bank announcing mega $500 million capital raiser. Yes Bank share price lost more than 4% to hit the day’s low at Rs 48 on BSE. Yes Bank yesterday rushed in to do some damage control after media reports said that Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich’s $1.2 billion investment offer may be rejected, and another one which said that billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala too was having second thoughts on his offer of $25 million. The board of Yes Bank said on Tuesday that the “binding offer of $1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich / SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion.” Not only this, the bank is smiling on another offer of $500 million investment by Citax Holdings and Investment Group. “The Board is willing to favourably consider the offer of US$500 Million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s,” Yes Bank said in a statement to the exchanges. Meanwhile, the Sensex is up about 50 points to 40,285, while the Nifty is trading near the 11,850-mark. We bring to you LIVE updates.
State Bank of India (SBI) said on Tuesday it posted a staggering loss of Rs 6,968 crore in FY19 and not a net profit of Rs 862 crore as it had reported earlier. The lender said the Reserve Bank of India had spotted a large divergence of Rs 11,932 crore in its gross non-performing assets. The revised gross NPA stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore against the bank’s earlier reported figure of Rs 1.72 lakh crore. The divergence in provisioning for FY19 came in at Rs 12,036 crore. At the end of FY19, SBI had said its balance sheet had been fully repaired with a turnaround in Q4FY19. SBI’s chairman Rajnish Kumar after the September quarter numbers said, “There is a baseline scenario for the bank and then there are exceptions. If you look at the baseline scenario, the gross slippages in NPA are in the range of Rs 32,000-33,000 crore, which is normal. If baseline is Rs 32,000 crore or Rs 34,000 crore for the bank, which is 1.6% of our current loan book and then there are slippages of different kind for which we should have provision.”
Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India pulled out of the RCEP trade deal as its concerns over a host of critical issues — ranging from risks to farmers, market access and non-tariff barriers to trade to strict rules of origin — were not addressed. He also promised to “correct the asymmetry” in existing free trade agreements (FTAs) with Asean, Japan and South Korea. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Goyal said: “Any trade deal like RCEP must consider that countries have very different sizes and population, unequal levels of economic development and human development indicators, contrasting levels of prosperity, investment capacity, cultural diversity and significantly different political and judicial systems.”
Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Modi will be the convener of a Group of Ministers on Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) replacing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, GST Council sources said on Tuesday. Sitharaman was inadvertently mentioned as the convenor of the panel set up to discuss issues relating to IGST after she had a meeting with Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan finance ministers and deputy chief ministers of Delhi and Puducherry on December 4, they said.
Asian stocks flatlined on Wednesday as Sino-US trade talks approached a weekend deadline with little sign of progress, while a tightening of the UK election race knocked the pound. Investors are beginning to suspect that even if US tariffs due to take effect on Sunday are delayed, it may be 2020 before Washington and Beijing can agree a broader rapprochement. In the absence of detailed trade news, focus moves to the US Fed’s outlook for the economy due at 2000 GMT – along with an expectation interest rates will be held steady – and Thursday’s British election.
