Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; UBS, S&P cut India’s growth forecast amid coronavirus

Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty in the initial trade locked into a lower circuit for the second time in last 7 sessions on Monday. However, unlike the previous circuit day, the selling intensified in the headline indices to end the day with a cut of 13 per cent. S&P BSE Sensex tanked more than 3934 points to settle at 25,981 points, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 plunged more than 1,100 points to reach 7610 points. Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 per cent, South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses. Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as fast-spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.04 per cent to end at 18,591.93 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.93 per cent to 2,237.4. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent to 6,860.67.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 350 points or 4.67 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 7828 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns on Monday led a foreign brokerage to sharply cut India’s growth forecast for the next financial year starting April 1, to 4 per cent from the 5.1 per cent estimated earlier.In a note, UBS Securities said it expects India to clock a 4.8 per cent growth in FY20.

