Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open positive; UBS, S&P cut India's growth forecast amid coronavirus

Updated:Mar 24, 2020 8:53:22 am

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as fast-spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.04 per cent to end at 18,592 points

Share Market Today, Share Market LiveAsian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty in the initial trade locked into a lower circuit for the second time in last 7 sessions on Monday. However, unlike the previous circuit day, the selling intensified in the headline indices to end the day with a cut of 13 per cent. S&P BSE Sensex tanked more than 3934 points to settle at 25,981 points, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 plunged more than 1,100 points to reach 7610 points. Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 per cent, South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses. Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as fast-spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.04 per cent to end at 18,591.93 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.93 per cent to 2,237.4. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent to 6,860.67.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a  350 points or 4.67 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 7828 on the Singaporean Exchange.

The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns on Monday led a foreign brokerage to sharply cut India’s growth forecast for the next financial year starting April 1, to 4 per cent from the 5.1 per cent estimated earlier.In a note, UBS Securities said it expects India to clock a 4.8 per cent growth in FY20.

Live Blog

Highlights

    08:53 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    RBI advances second tranche of open market operation purchases worth Rs 15,000 crore

    Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) advancing the second tranche of its open market operation (OMO) purchases worth Rs 15,000 crore to Thursday this week, the benchmark yield ended 12 basis points higher to close the session at 6.38%. The central bank notified its intent to purchase securities maturing between 2022 and 2028 in the auction for the second tranche of OMO.

    08:41 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Reliance market cap erodes by Rs 86,436 crore as shares drop over 13%

    Market heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) market valuation eroded by Rs 86,435.91 crore on Monday as its share price dropped over 13 per cent, in line with weak broader market, where the BSE benchmark index recorded its worst ever one-day crash.

    08:38 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Sensex, Nifty tank 13% on Monday

    S&P BSE Sensex tanked more than 3934 points to settle at 25,981 points, while the broader NSE Nifty-50 plunged more than 1,100 points to reach 7610 points.

    08:37 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    FII and DII data

    On Monday, Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,989.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares of worth Rs 1,082.24 crore on a net basis, According to the data available on the NSE.

    08:31 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Rupee settled at 76.22 a dollar on Monday

    The Indian rupee on Monday tumbled by 102 paise to settle at a lifetime low of 76.22 against the US dollar as domestic equities came under pressure.

    08:29 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Wall Street stocks plunge on Monday

    Wall Street’s slide deepened on Monday as fast-spreading coronavirus forced more US states into lockdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 3.04 per cent to end at 18,591.93 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2.93 per cent to 2,237.4. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.27 per cent to 6,860.67.

    08:22 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Asian stocks rally on Tuesday

    Asian stocks rallied on Tuesday as the US Federal Reserve announced unprecedented measures to support the economy which is reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1.2 per cent, South Korea and Australia also recouped a little of their recent losses.

    08:21 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    SGX Nifty suggests positive opening for Sensex, Nifty

    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-up opening for Sensex and Nifty with a  350 points or 4.67 per cent gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 7828 on the Singaporean Exchange.

    08:17 (IST)24 Mar 2020
    Market mayhem likely to continue: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking

    Since last few days we have been mentioning how India VIX has zoomed to elevated levels and till the time it does not cool off, the mayhem is likely to continue. We hope that this health crisis subside soon for the betterment of mankind and economies. Until then we must give priority to our health rather than wealth, says Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking.

