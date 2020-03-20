Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty to open flat; S&P Global, other agencies cut India’s GDP forecast amid Covid-19

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive opening for Sensex and Nifty with a 32 points or 0.39 per cent gain

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty continued their downward journey on Thursday to hit fresh 3-year low levels. The 30-share Sensex declined 581 points or 2.01 per cent to close at 28,288. Broader Nifty50 declined 205 points or 2.42 per cent to close at 8,263.45. Asian stocks rose on Friday as Wall Street gained and bonds rallied. South Korean shares bounced 2.6 per cent, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.6 per cent, while Australia’s market rose 2.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei dipped 1 per cent. However, gains in tech stocks had helped the Dow rise 0.95 per cent on Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq 2.3 per cent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to create the ‘Covid-19 economic response task force’ under the leadership of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to minimise the negative impacts of coronavirus pandemic.

Around half a dozen established agencies have recently trimmed their GDP growth forecasts for India to the range of 5.1% to 5.4% in the wake of Covid-19. The forecasts are for either the 2020 calendar year or the next fiscal year. Analysts at Bank of America Securities on Thursday projected FY21 growth in gross value added (GVA) at just 4.7%. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to trim its FY21 growth projection from 6%, which was announced in the first week of February, in April or even earlier.

