Share Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests lower start for Sensex, Nifty; Yes Bank shares in focus post Q4 results

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 posted gains in Wednesday’s volatile session. BSE Sensex ended the session at 31,685.75, up 232.24 points or 0.74 per cent. While Nifty 50 index settled at 9,270, gaining 65 points or 0.71 per cent. Asian stock markets were set to come under pressure on Thursday as downbeat economic data pushed investors to safe havens and growing worries about falling demand sent oil prices lower, according to Reuters. Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.23% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures lost 0.76%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrials fell nearly a per cent lower on Wednesday as data showed US private employers laid off 20 million workers in April. The Nasdaq Composite added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to 8,854.39.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a gap-down start for Sensex and Nifty with 125 points or 1.35 per cent loss. The Nifty futures were trading at 9,155 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Yes Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,629 crore for the March quarter, helped by a massive gain of over Rs 6,200-crore arising out of a controversial write-off of bond investors” investment. If the one-off gain is excluded, then the bank, which was bailed out by a consortium led by SBI in March, has a loss of Rs 3,668 crore in the latest quarter under review. The private sector lender had a loss of Rs 18,560 crore loss in the December quarter while the loss was at Rs 1,506 crore in the March 2019 quarter, according to PTI.

