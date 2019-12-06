Share market LIVE: Yes Bank share price slumps after Moody’s downgrade; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank slumped on Fiday morning, after Mooy’s downgrade. Yes Bank share price slumped more than 3% to Rs 59 on BSE. Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd.’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Ba3’, bringing it down by two notches. The ratings agency has also downgraded the bank’s long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to ‘B2’ from ‘Ba3’, foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note program rating to ‘(P)B2’ from ‘(P)Ba3’, and baseline credit. Meanwhile, Sensex was trading about 115 points up to 40,871. In a surprise move today, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee took a pause from back-to-back repo rate cuts, in order to let market interest rates catch up with previous policy actions, and waiting to see how the upcoming Union Budget spurs economic growth. “The forthcoming union budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the Government and their impact on growth,” RBI MPC said in its bi-monthly Monetary and Credit Policy Review today. It is prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook, the statement further said. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
The Indian rupee opened on a steady note at 71.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday, a day after the the Reserve Bank of India kept key policy rate unchanged and decided to continue with its accommodative stance to support the economy. Forex traders said, the domestic unit was trading in a narrow range as investors are awaiting fresh cues on the US-China trade front. At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 71.30. The local unit fluctuated between a high of 71.27 and a low of 71.34 in early trade. On Thursday, the rupee had settled for the day at 71.29 against the US dollar.
Full story
US President Donald Trump on Thursday joked about a “Russia room” inside the White House after a visiting Russian envoy told him that during a tour of the building, he came across a China room but one named after his country. The lighter exchange between Trump and the Russian envoy happened during a luncheon meeting the president had at the White House with members of the UN Security Council. Russia is a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Trump had invited the UNSC members to the White House for a meeting on the occasion of the US being the president of the 15-membered powerful UN organ for December. The UN Security Council has a rotating monthly presidency.
Full story
Oil edged up in early Asia trade on Friday, with U.S. crude trading near a two-month high after OPEC agreed to increase output curbs by nearly 50 percent in early 2020, although the cartel stopped short of promising any further steps after March. West Texas Intermediate oil futures were up by 2 cents at $58.45 a barrel by 0101 GMT. They rose to as high as $59.12 a barrel on Thursday, the highest since the end of September.
Full story
In a surprise move today, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee took a pause from back-to-back repo rate cuts, in order to let market interest rates catch up with previous policy actions, and waiting to see how the upcoming Union Budget spurs economic growth. “The forthcoming union budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the Government and their impact on growth,” RBI MPC said in its bi-monthly Monetary and Credit Policy Review today. It is prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook, the statement further said.
Full story
While online shopping has changed the face of retail across the globe, FMCG major Marico has been using the platform to drive the growth of its premium products with almost one in every two products sold online coming from its comparatively costlier product lineup or the company’s new business. “Marico has identified e-commerce as one of its key focus areas in terms of its distribution channels. Currently, 43% of Marico’s e-commerce business comes from premium products and new items in foods and personal care,” Marico said in a note on Thursday.
Full story
The footprint of Chinese investors in India’s leading startups has significantly increased in the past years. Top unicorns in India right from Paytm, Ola to Swiggy, Zomato, Byju’s, OYO etc. have been backed by Chinese funds and multinationals including the likes of Alibaba, Ant Financial, Tencent, Didi Chuxing, Fosun, China Lodging Group, and more. Adding to the list is China’s financial services major Ping An Group that runs global fintech and health-tech focused growth stage fund Global Voyager Fund that has picked online auto classifieds startup CarDekho as its maiden startup investment in India.
Full story
Popular payment banks such as Paytm Payments Bank and Airtel Payments bank may soon be eligible to become a full-fledged commercial bank with RBI allowing them to apply for the license at will if they meet the criteria. “Payments Banks can apply for conversion into SFB after five years of operations if they are otherwise eligible as per these guidelines,” said RBI. Doing so will also allow them to borrow money from the Reserve Bank and lend to customers. The minimum paid-up voting equity capital or net worth requirement to become a Small Finance Bank shall be Rs 200 crore, while for primary urban co-operative banks, who want to turn into Small Finance Banks will have the initial requirement of net worth at Rs 100 crore, which will have to be increased to Rs 200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business.
Full story
E-commerce company Amazon India on Thursday said it has signed an MoU with Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited to carry out workshops for MSMEs to export their products to potential customers in over 180 countries through the company’s Amazon Global Selling Program. Amazon will train and onboard MSMEs at key MSME clusters in Punjab including in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda. Amazon launched the Global Selling Program in May 2015 for its sellers to sell goods outside India. It has more than 50,000 Indian manufacturers, sellers and exporters selling across Amazon’s 12 international marketplaces.
Full story