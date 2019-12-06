Share market LIVE: Yes Bank share price slumps after Moody’s downgrade; Sensex up

Image: PTI

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Shares of private sector lender Yes Bank slumped on Fiday morning, after Mooy’s downgrade. Yes Bank share price slumped more than 3% to Rs 59 on BSE. Moody’s Investors Service on Thursday downgraded Yes Bank Ltd.’s long-term foreign currency issuer rating to ‘B2’ from ‘Ba3’, bringing it down by two notches. The ratings agency has also downgraded the bank’s long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to ‘B2’ from ‘Ba3’, foreign currency senior unsecured medium-term note program rating to ‘(P)B2’ from ‘(P)Ba3’, and baseline credit. Meanwhile, Sensex was trading about 115 points up to 40,871. In a surprise move today, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee took a pause from back-to-back repo rate cuts, in order to let market interest rates catch up with previous policy actions, and waiting to see how the upcoming Union Budget spurs economic growth. “The forthcoming union budget will provide better insight into further measures to be undertaken by the Government and their impact on growth,” RBI MPC said in its bi-monthly Monetary and Credit Policy Review today. It is prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook, the statement further said. We bring to you LIVE updates.