Share market LIVE: Yes Bank share price slumps; Sensex, Nifty trade down

Yes Bank may reject $1.2 billion investment offer from this little known Canadian investor

Yes Bank Ltd. is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2 billion capital raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter. At a meeting on Tuesday, the board is expected to reject an offer from Canada’s Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings to contribute $1.2 billion toward the fund raising, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. After initially dropping on the news, Yes Bank shares reversed the losses to trade 1.9% higher. They are down 17% since it announced the names of the investors for its proposed preferential issue at the end of last month.

Full story