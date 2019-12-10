Share market LIVE: Yes Bank share price slumps; Sensex, Nifty trade down

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The headline indices Sensex and Nifty were trading lower in the morning trade on Tuesday, tracking mixed cues. The Sensex was down about 25 points to 40,463, while the Nifty was trading near the 11,900-mark. Asian equity markets ticked down on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street losses as investors fretted over a Dec. 15 deadline for the next round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports to take effect. Adding to the market uncertainty were comments from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue on Monday that while President Donald Trump did not want to implement tariffs, he did want to see “movement” from China. We bring to you LIVE updates.
Highlights
Hero MotoCorp will increase vehicle prices by up to `2,000 from January 1 to pass on the rise in input costs arising mainly out of transition to the BS-VI emission norms, a move that could further impact demand which is already subdued for the last one year. Hero, which is the first two-wheeler maker to announce a price hike, said the quantum of the increase will vary depending of models.
Full story
Industrial disputes, closures, retrenchments, and lay-offs have led to the firing of thousands of employees every year across the private and public sectors of India. In the first ten months of the current calendar year, 3,378 employees have already been laid-off from their jobs, according to the data provided by Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS, Ministry of Labour and Employment, in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. Among those who were fired from their jobs during January-October this year, 2,284 were from the private sector and 911 employees were from the public sector.
Full story
Yes Bank Ltd. is likely to reject an offer that made up more than half of its planned $2 billion capital raising, and is talking to institutional investors about making up the shortfall, according to a person familiar with the matter. At a meeting on Tuesday, the board is expected to reject an offer from Canada’s Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings to contribute $1.2 billion toward the fund raising, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. After initially dropping on the news, Yes Bank shares reversed the losses to trade 1.9% higher. They are down 17% since it announced the names of the investors for its proposed preferential issue at the end of last month.
Full story
Equity mutual fund inflows plunged to more than 3 year low in November, even as the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty scaled new records in the month. Net inflows into equity and equity-linked schemes slumped 78% over the previous month to Rs 1,311.65 crore in November, data from AMFI revealed. This implies a third straight month of decline in mutual fund inflows, and the lowest since June 2016 when equity inflows had fallen to Rs 320 crore. Interestingly, SIP investments continued to be invogue, with SIP investments soaring to all-time highs. The total number of SIP accounts have grown to 2.94 crore. The SIP contribution was Rs 8,272.87 crore, up 27% on-month, while the SIP AUM stood at Rs 3.12 lakh crore in the month.
Full story