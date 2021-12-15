Share Market LIVE: Sensex gives up opening gains, turns red, Nifty gives up 17300, support seen at 17200

Live

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Benchmark indices opened flat with positive bias on Wednesday but failed to hold gains.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic stock markets continued to trade under the grip of bears on Tuesday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 166 points or 0.29% lower at 58,117 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 43 points or 0.25% down at 17,324. Bank Nifty ended in the red while India VIX soared more than 2%. Entering Wednesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was trading flat with marginal losses, hinting at a flat to negative start to the day’s trade. Global cues were mixed after Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ index closed with losses on Tuesday but Asian stock markets were seen inching higher.

India’s wholesale inflation soared higher helped by rising food and fuel prices. The wholesale price index (WP)I) inflation stood at 14.2% in the month of November on an annual basis, compared with a rise of 12.5% in October. With this sharp jump, the WPI inflation is now at a 12-year high. On the other hand, retail inflation, which was released earlier this week, came in at 4.91%. “Surging vegetable and energy prices pushed up WPI inflation to a series high of 14.2% in November. Persistent double-digit WPI inflation poses upside risks and shows the dominance of imported goods inflation,” said Rahul Bajoria of Barclay’s Bank.

Live Updates 9:57 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 ITC shares rise after 1st ever investor meet ITC's shares rose in early trade on December 15 after the company discussed taxation on cigarette business, demerger plans and the strategy for the FMCG business in its first ever investor meet on December 14. In the investor meet, ITC's top management stressed that the health ministry makes regular recommendations annually, as it tried to allay concerns about higher taxation on its mainstay cigarettes business 9:56 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Paytm share price down Paytm's shares tumbled over 13% as a lock-in period for the company's institutional investors ended on Wednesday, piling more pressure after a dismal debut last month. Paytm shares were trading 38% lower from issue price. 9:30 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Use dip towards 17248-17273 for creating long position We expect, index to extend the ongoing consolidation amid stock specific action. Hence use dip towards 17248-17273 for creating long position for target of 17365. ~ ICICI Direct 9:25 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Near term weakness in markets may be coming to an end; Key things to know for today's trade Indian equity markets extended losses on Tuesday for the third consecutive session as investors and traders await the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting to be announced today (15 December). The BSE Sensex declined 166.33 points to 58,117, while the Nifty50 slipped to 17,325 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts. SGX indicated that benchmark indices are likely to open on a subdued note on Wednesday as well. Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange-traded 6.5 point, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 17,326.50, signalling that Dalal Street was headed for a flat start. Read full story 9:15 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 State Bank of India, ITC, Infosys, HDFC among stocks in focus today Domestic markets continued to slip on Tuesday as bears tightened their grip on Dalal Street. On the charts, a small positive candle was formed at the lows with minor upper and lower shadow, said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. "Technically, this pattern indicates a formation of high wave-type candle patterns. Normally, such a pattern after a reasonable weakness alerts for trend reversal. Confirmation is required for the reversal pattern," he added. Resistance for the broader Nifty 50 is around 17500 and next 17650 levels. Immediate support is placed at 17200 levels. Read full story 9:08 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Sensex, Nifty in red Sensex was down 8 points in the pre-open session while NSE Nifty 50 was down 1 point as headline indices traded flat with negative bias during the pre-open session. 8:59 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 Trading spot band is between 17410 and 17190 The Nifty volatility skew is less than 3, plus the India VIX increased, indicating trader sentiment is bearish. And strike wise PCR OI of 17300 fell to 0.90 vs 1, indicating call writing. So, as long as the 17410 support is held on a closing basis, the index eventually head to challenge its high put OI of 17000 over the short-term, as the market's cost-of-carry is down on the back of fresh short additions For the coming session, the trading spot band is between 17410 and 17190, which means further upsides are likely once the immediate resistances of 17410 are taken out and weakness could emerge if the supports of 17190 are broken. ~ Raushan Kumar, Derivative Analyst, IIFL Securities 8:57 (IST) 15 Dec 2021 SGX Nifty in red SGX Nifty was down in red on Wednesday morning, trading with marginal losses. Nifty futures down in red, hint at a weak start for domestic markets.