Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices started the week on a bearish footing with headline indices and broader markets all closing deep in red on Monday. S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,172 points or 2.01% lower at 57,166 while the NSE Nifty 50 index closed 302 points or 1.73% in red at 17,173. Volatility soared higher as bears drove indices lower. India VIX has breached the 19 levels. Ahead of Tuesday’s trade, SGX Nifty was in the green, suggesting a positive start to the day. Global cues were, however, mixed as Asian stock markets gained during the early hours of trade despite a negative closing on Wall Street.

Inflation worries continue to weigh down on Dalal Street. The wholesale price inflation hit a four-month high of 14.55% in March, data released on Monday showed. The spike in WPI inflation mirrors a broad-based spike in global commodity prices, especially that of oil, in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Inflation, both WPI and CPI, have soared sharply. The wholesale inflation reflects the price pressure at the wholesale level to be much more than at the retail level. Analysts worry the rise in inflation will dent India Inc.’s earnings and may force RBI to initiate rate hikes at the next policy meet.