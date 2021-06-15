Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; WPI hits record high, CPI at 6-month peak

Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade, with Australian stocks gaining over 1 per cent.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading flat at 15,835.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty rebounded from intra-day lows and made record closing highs. Sensex ended at 52,551, while NSE’s Nifty settled at 15,811.85. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade, with Australian stocks gaining over 1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.82 per cent while the Topix index advanced over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.09 per cent. US stock indices on Wall Street ended mixed in overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29 per cent.

Elevated global commodity prices, highly taxed auto fuels and unfavourable base effect propelled wholesale price inflation in May to 12.94%, the highest in the current series with 2011-12 base year, showed the official data released on Monday. Retail inflation, too, spiked to a six-month high of 6.30% in May, as food inflation returned, aided by a 30.84% rise in oils and fats, and price pressure in fuel & light surged (11.58%).

