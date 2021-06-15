Market LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at cautious start for Sensex, Nifty; WPI hits record high, CPI at 6-month peak

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were staring at a cautious start on Tuesday, as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty in early trade. Nifty futures were trading flat at 15,835.50 on Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty rebounded from intra-day lows and made record closing highs. Sensex ended at 52,551, while NSE’s Nifty settled at 15,811.85. Asian stock markets were trading mixed in early trade, with Australian stocks gaining over 1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.82 per cent while the Topix index advanced over half a per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.09 per cent. US stock indices on Wall Street ended mixed in overnight trade on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.41 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.14 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.29 per cent.
Elevated global commodity prices, highly taxed auto fuels and unfavourable base effect propelled wholesale price inflation in May to 12.94%, the highest in the current series with 2011-12 base year, showed the official data released on Monday. Retail inflation, too, spiked to a six-month high of 6.30% in May, as food inflation returned, aided by a 30.84% rise in oils and fats, and price pressure in fuel & light surged (11.58%).
BSE-listed companies such as LIC Housing Finance, Easy Trip Planners, Entertainment Network (India), Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, Flexituff Ventures International, India Home Loan, JMD Ventures, BLS International Services, Centum Electronics, Lemon Tree Hotels, Manaksia, Salzer Electronics, Spencers Retail, and Whirlpool of India, will announce their January-March quarter earnings on June 15.
Petrol and Diesel Rate Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Prices of Petrol and Diesel were left unchanged on Tuesday, after having seen a rate revision just a day ago. Petrol price in Delhi today costs Rs 96.41 per litre, while diesel in the capital city is retailing at Rs 87.28 per litre today. Rates have been hiked 24 times since May 4. The price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 5.72, while diesel price has surged Rs 6.25 per litre since the rate revision began. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the fuel prices on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.
Rising prices of edible oils and protein rich items pushed the retail inflation to a six-month high of 6.3 per cent in May, breaching the comfort level of the Reserve Bank and thus rendering reduction in interest rates a difficult proposition in the near term. The government has asked the Reserve Bank to keep the retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
