Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may mirror global trends; World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth projections

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices ended Tuesday’s trading session flat, outperformed by broader markets that ended in the green. On the closing bell, S&P BSE Sensex was at 52,275 points while the 50-stock NSE Nifty was at 15,740. On Wednesday morning, SGX Nifty was holding steady, hinting at flattish market momentum. Wall Street once again traded mixed on Tuesday with Dow Jones ending in red, while NASDAQ and S&P 500 gained. Asian stock markets were largely in the negative territory. Shanghai Composite was down 0.02%, Nikkei 225, TOPIX, KOSPI, and KOSDAQ were all in red. Hang Seng, however, was trading with some positive bias.

The World Bank has projected India’s economic growth for 2021 to stand at 8.3%, once the lowest forecasts so far. The global lender has further said that in 2022, India’s economic growth will stand at 7.5%. Earlier this year, World Bank had predicted that India’s economy will grow at 10.1% in 2021 as the country bounced back from the pandemic swiftly. However, the gruesome second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has forced many economists to trim projections. “India’s recovery is being hampered by the largest outbreak of any country since the beginning of the pandemic,” the World Bank said. In the financial year 2020, India’s economy contracted 7.3%.

