Market LIVE: Nifty likely to surge past 10k in opening trade; World Bank says COVID-19 to leave lasting scars

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity market benchmarks BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 are expected to see gap-up opening on the back of positive global cues as investors focused on easing lockdown restrictions and signs of economic recovery. The Nifty futures were trading at 10,082, with a gain of 95 points or 0.95 per cent on the Singaporean Exchange. In the previous session, headline indices posted gains for the fifth consecutive day and ended nearly at 3-month high levels. The Sensex closed with a gain of 522 points, or 1.57 per cent, at 33,825.53 and the Nifty ended 153 points or 1.56 per cent, higher at 9,979.10. Asian stock markets surged in Wednesday’s trade following gains on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei was 2 per cent higher and Australian ASX 200 rose 1.1 per cent in early trade. In overnight trade on Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 1 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.82 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent.

The World Bank said on Tuesday that it expects the coronavirus and resulting recessions to leave “lasting scars” on developing and emerging market countries, with the worst damage on oil exporters and those suffering financial crises.

