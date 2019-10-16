Share market LIVE: BPCL share price jumps after reports of Saudi Aramco eyeing stake; Sensex up

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was tilted towards the losers over the last one-and-a-half years.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Even as BPCL disinvestment is on fast track with the cabinet expected to clear the strategic stake sale in two weeks, oil giant Saudi Aramco is reportedly eyeing stake in the firm. BPCL share price jumped nearly 5% to hit the day’s high at Rs 513.25 on BSE. Saudi Aramco may be in the fray to buy out Indian government’s stake of Bharat Petroleum, as it gives the oil giant an opportunity to pierce into one of the world’s biggest oil retail markets, as per media reports. The Sensex was up about 62 points to 38,559, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,400-mark. The IMF on Tuesday cut India’s GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April said India will grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019. Shares of IT giant Wipro gained more than 2% to rs 249.15, after the firm reported Q2 results beating estimates. We bring to you live updates.