Share market LIVE: BPCL share price jumps after reports of Saudi Aramco eyeing stake; Sensex up

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Even as BPCL disinvestment is on fast track with the cabinet expected to clear the strategic stake sale in two weeks, oil giant Saudi Aramco is reportedly eyeing stake in the firm. BPCL share price jumped nearly 5% to hit the day’s high at Rs 513.25 on BSE. Saudi Aramco may be in the fray to buy out Indian government’s stake of Bharat Petroleum, as it gives the oil giant an opportunity to pierce into one of the world’s biggest oil retail markets, as per media reports. The Sensex was up about 62 points to 38,559, while the Nifty was trading above the 11,400-mark. The IMF on Tuesday cut India’s GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in April said India will grow at 7.3 per cent in 2019. Shares of IT giant Wipro gained more than 2% to rs 249.15, after the firm reported Q2 results beating estimates. We bring to you live updates.
Highlights
Merchandise exports shrank 6.6% year-on-year in September to $26 billion, the third contraction in six months, reflecting the impact of not just external headwinds but also subdued domestic manufacturing. However, goods trade deficit hit a seven-month low of of $10.86 billion in September, as imports plunged by almost 13.9%, mirroring a collapse in domestic consumption, even ahead of the festive season.
Full story
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said tariffs for mobile services are unsustainable and need to be increased. Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO for India and South Asia, also took on the recent move of Reliance Jio to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made by its users on networks of other operators, saying interconnection usage charges are not part of tariff but clearing charges among operators to transmit calls. Jio has, however, said it will compensate users by giving free data of equal value. “We believe tariffs are unsustainable. We believe tariffs need to go up. We have always maintained this stand,” Vittal said on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress.
Full story
E-retailer Flipkart will soon join BigBasket, Amazon, Grofers and others for a share of the $500-billion food and grocery market in India of which the online piece accounts for just 0.2%. That business may be worth just about $1 billion today but experts reckon it could grow at a blistering 50-60% compounded and be worth $4-5 billion in a few years. Given how large investors such as SoftBank and Alibaba are investing in online food retailers, the estimates, it would appear, are not unreasonable.
Full story
Even as BPCL disinvestment is on fast track with the cabinet expected to clear the strategic stake sale in two weeks, oil giant Saudi Aramco is reportedly eyeing stake in the firm. BPCL share price jumped nearly 5% to hit the day's high at Rs 513.25 on BSE. Saudi Aramco may be in the fray to buy out Indian government’s stake of Bharat Petroleum, as it gives the oil giant an opportunity to pierce into one of the world’s biggest oil retail markets, as per media reports. The Sensex was up about 62 points to 38,559. A look at LIVE Sensex heatmap.
Asian shares took off on Wednesday and sterling held near six-month highs as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit though it remained unclear if London could avoid postponing its scheduled departure on Oct. 31. Officials and diplomats involved in negotiations over the acrimonious divorce between the world’s fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading bloc said that differences over the terms of the split had narrowed significantly. The news lit a fire under European and U.S. equities, which jumped about 1% on Tuesday. The British pound rocketed to $1.28, a level not seen since May 21. It gave back some of those gains on Wednesday to be last at $1.2759. The pound has strengthened nearly 5% over the past week as investors rushed to reprice the prospect of a last-minute Brexit deal before the end-October deadline.
Full story
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday after shedding nearly 1% in the previous session, as it remained unclear if Britain could avoid postponing its departure from the EU beyond Oct. 31. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,484.49 per ounce as of 0130 GMT. U.S. gold futures were 0.3% higher at $1,488.10 per ounce. Asian shares were upbeat as Britain and the EU made headway on a Brexit deal ahead of a leaders’ summit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.3%.
Full story
India has halved its poverty rate since the 1990s and achieved a seven plus growth rate over the last 15 years, the World Bank said on Tuesday. India is both critical to the success of global development efforts, including eliminating extreme poverty, and as an influential leader for global goods such as addressing climate change, the bank said ahead of the annual meeting between it and the International Monetary Fund.
Full story
It is important for India to keep fiscal deficit in check, even though its revenue projections look optimistic, Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath has said. As against India’s real growth rate of 6.8 per cent in 2018, the IMF in its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, projected the country’s growth rate at 6.1 per cent in 2019 and noted that the Indian economy is expected to pick up at 7 per cent in 2020.
Full story
On Sunday, the World Bank in its latest edition of the South Asia Economic Focus said India’s growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent in 2019 from 6.9 per cent of 2018. The downward revision relative to the April 2019 WEO of 1.2 percentage points for 2019 and 0.5 percentage point for 2020 reflects a weaker-than-expected outlook for domestic demand, the IMF said.
Full story