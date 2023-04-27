scorecardresearch
Share Market LIVE: Negative global cues weigh on Nifty, Sensex; S&P500, Dow end lower, Asian markets in red

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX Nifty was trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,796 in the early morning trade. Asian markets were trading mostly in red and the US market also ended the overnight session mostly lower.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today
The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.68%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.47%.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,796 in the early morning trade today. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.32%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index up 0.02%. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.68%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.47%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.35 points or 0.25% to 17,813.60 and BSE Sensex climbed 169.87  points or 0.28% to 60,300.58. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 151.40 points or 0.35% to 42,829.90 and Nifty Realty rose 5.85% to 1.36% to 435.95.

08:50 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Bank Nifty first support at 42566 and then 42472

Bank Nifty first support at 42566 and then 42472 and resistance at 42803 and 42946, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.

08:50 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Nifty short-term target placed at 18100

“The Nifty crucial support zone to watch out for is 17700–17680 and on the upside 17860 – 17880 shall act as an immediate hurdle zone and a break above that shall lead to a sharp rise towards the 18000 psychological mark. Overall, we shall continue to maintain our positive stance from a short-term perspective for the target of 18100,” said Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

08:49 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Nifty to target 18,000/18,200 levels in near term

“Nifty momentum remains strong and one should keep a buy approach and expect targets of 18,000/18,200 in the near term. The monthly expiry indicates resistance at 18,000 where the highest open interest is built up on the call side,” said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities.

08:49 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Nifty likely to witness consolidation from higher levels

“Overall structure shows that the Nifty is likely to witness consolidation or profit booking from higher levels. However, an attempt to test 17950-18000 can be ruled out. Traders may find buying opportunities if the 17700 level is protected. OI Data indicates, on the call side the highest OI is witnessed at 18000 followed by 17900 strike prices while on the put side, the highest OI remains at 17700 followed by 17600 strike prices,” said Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking.

08:49 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Nifty resistance placed at 17850–17900

“We would see Nifty surpassing the sturdy wall around 17900 to challenge the next cluster of resistance around 18000 – 18200. For the coming session, 17750 followed by 17700 would be seen as a strong support zone and on the flipside, 17850 – 17900 are the levels to watch out for. Since it’s a monthly expiry day, some volatility cannot be ruled out,” said Sameet Chavan, Head Research – Technical and Derivatives, Angel One Ltd.

08:48 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Nifty first support at 17731 and then 17687

Nifty first support at 17731 and then 17687 while the resistance at 17822 and 17867, according to Rahul Sharma, JM Financial.

08:05 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
ZEEL, GNFC under F&O ban today

The National Stock Exchange has ZEEL and GNFC securities on its F&O ban list for 27 April. According to the NSE, stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector when they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for F&O contracts in that stock.

08:04 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
FII/DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,257.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased equities worth a net Rs 227.88 crore on 26 April, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

08:04 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Crude prices rise

Oil prices rose on Thursday, paring earlier losses that were fuelled by U.S. recession fear and increased Russian oil exports dulling the impact of OPEC production cuts. Brent crude was trading at $78.04 a barrel, up 35 cents, or 0.45%, at 0039 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.51 a barrel, adding 21 cents, or 0.28%.

08:03 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
S&P500, Dow Jones fall; Nasdaq jumps

The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.68%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.47%.

08:02 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
Asian markets in red

Asian markets were trading mostly in red with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.32%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index up 0.02%.

08:02 (IST) 27 Apr 2023
SGX Nifty trades in red

The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,796 in the early morning trade today.

First published on: 27-04-2023 at 07:59 IST

Stock Market