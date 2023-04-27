Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 33 points or 0.19% lower at 17,796 in the early morning trade today. Asian markets were trading mostly in red with South Korea’s KOSPI falling 0.31%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down 0.32%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 down 0.32% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index up 0.02%. The US market ended the overnight session mostly in red– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.68%, S&P 500 tumbled 0.38% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 0.47%. On Wednesday, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 44.35 points or 0.25% to 17,813.60 and BSE Sensex climbed 169.87 points or 0.28% to 60,300.58. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty surged 151.40 points or 0.35% to 42,829.90 and Nifty Realty rose 5.85% to 1.36% to 435.95.

Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates