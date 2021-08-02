Market LIVE: SGX Nifty jumps 100 pts; RBI’s MPC, Devyani International, other IPOs to keep D-St busy this week

India VIX soared higher last week. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets enter Monday’s trading session on the back of a week of losses. S&P BSE Sensex currently sits at 52,586 while the NSE Nifty 50 is placed at 15,763. During the previous week, volatility soared higher forcing India VIX to jump more than 8%. On Monday morning, SGX Nifty was nearly 100 points higher, hinting at a positive start for domestic equities. Global cues were mixed with Wall Street having closed in red on Friday, followed by Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite during the early hours of trade on Monday. However, some Topix, Nikkei 225, and KOSDAQ were up in the green.

Dalal Street investors will be closely watching the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for later this week. IPO rush continues for domestic investors with four fresh offerings opening for subscription this week. Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Exxaro Tiles, and Devyani Internation will all open for subscription on August 4. Recent IPO listings on the bourses have helped investors pocket handsome returns despite the range-bound movement in benchmark indices, hence eliciting more interest from investors for IPOs.

Read More