Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices continued their upward journey although the pace slowed down on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 37.87 points or 0.06% higher at 60,298 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 12.25 points or 0.07% to close at 17,956. Bank Nifty closed nearly half a per cent higher while India VIX dropped 1.85% to close at 17.35 levels. Ahead of the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in the red, suggesting a tepid start, however, global cues were largely positive. Wall Street closed with gains and all Asian stock markets, except KOSPI and KOSDAQ were up in the green.

In yet another review, the government on late Thursday evening decided to hike the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 7 per litre and brought back a tax on jet fuel exports, but slashed the levy on domestically produced crude oil in line with softening rates. Further, the tax on domestically produced crude oil has been cut to Rs 13,000 per tonne from Rs 17,750. The windfall tax was first imposed by the government on July 1. The recent change in taxation was the third since the implementation of the tax. The changes will be effective starting today, August 19.

