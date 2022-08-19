Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic headline indices continued their upward journey although the pace slowed down on Thursday. S&P BSE Sensex ended 37.87 points or 0.06% higher at 60,298 while the NSE Nifty 50 added 12.25 points or 0.07% to close at 17,956. Bank Nifty closed nearly half a per cent higher while India VIX dropped 1.85% to close at 17.35 levels. Ahead of the final trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was in the red, suggesting a tepid start, however, global cues were largely positive. Wall Street closed with gains and all Asian stock markets, except KOSPI and KOSDAQ were up in the green.
In yet another review, the government on late Thursday evening decided to hike the windfall profit tax on the export of diesel to Rs 7 per litre and brought back a tax on jet fuel exports, but slashed the levy on domestically produced crude oil in line with softening rates. Further, the tax on domestically produced crude oil has been cut to Rs 13,000 per tonne from Rs 17,750. The windfall tax was first imposed by the government on July 1. The recent change in taxation was the third since the implementation of the tax. The changes will be effective starting today, August 19.
Inflation has flattened and is soon expected to fall, first into the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) tolerance band of 2-6% and then to the target of 4%, said an article by a group of RBI researchers, including deputy governor Michael Patra.
“Recent gains in Indian indices have been helped by a combination of factors including encouraging macro data, fall in commodity prices, slowing inflation that may lead to central banks globally softening their monetary policy stance earlier than expected etc. Return of buying by FPIs has also helped. The steepness of the rally from the lows of June 2022 without any major correction on the way has been beyond expectations of most investors. This also reflects the relative strength of the Indian markets amidst the global turmoil. Confidence of retail investors has been reinforced. While some stocks are still much below their recent highs, this is a normal phenomenon with sectors and stocks taking turns to perform. Investors now eagerly await Nifty touching all time highs, while some skeptical investors feel that this may be a bear market rally. The investor may take appropriate action to review their portfolio and take some profit off the table in the coming few weeks. Some skeptical investors feel that this may be a bear market rally. The investors may take appropriate action to review their portfolio and take some profit off the table in the coming few weeks,” said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.
SGX Nifty was trading with marginal losses on Friday morning. Nifty futures were down 30 points suggesting a muted opening for Dalal Street.
