Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Dalal Street traded volatile on Tuesday, dancing between gains and losses but managed to close in the green, extending its up-move to the fifth consecutive session. S&P BSE Sensex added 20.86 points or 0.04% to settle at 58,136 while NSE Nifty 50 index ended at 17,345 points gaining just 5.4 points. India VIX, the volatility gauge, was up at 18.53 levels on closing. Entering the third trading session of the week, SGX Nifty was sitting in the positive territory suggesting a flat to positive opening for Dalal Street. Global cues were mixed after Wall Street indices ended in the red but Asian stock markets were moving higher during the early hours of trade.

In its second review, the government of India on late Tuesday evening announced a reduction in the windfall tax on Diesel exports to just Rs 5 per litre. The move could benefit fuel exporters such as Reliance Industries. While the tax on diesel exports has been cut from Rs 11 per litre to just Rs 5 per litre, the new additional excise duty (cess) on petroleum crude was increased marginally from Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,750 per tonne, as the trade parity prices followed by domestic oil producers like ONGC and OIL rose marginally since mid-July, in line with the global crude prices. The government notification also said that the tax on ATF has been removed.

