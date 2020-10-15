Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat to positive; WPI inflation at a seven-month high in September

India’s wholesale inflation rose to 1.32% in September, a seven-month high. In the month of August the inflation rate was at 0.16%.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices gained for the 10th consecutive trading session on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 169 points or 0.42% while the 50-stock Nifty managed to close above the 11,950 mark. The up move came in the last hour of trade, recouping all losses after sitting deep in red. On Thursday, share markets may open flat with a positive bias. Global cues were negative with US stock markets slipping into the red and major Asian markets trading with losses on Thursday morning. Hang Seng and KOSDAQ were the worst performers, falling over 1% each.

India’s wholesale inflation rose to 1.32% in September, a seven-month high. In the month of August the inflation rate was at 0.16%. Prices of food items rose at a rate of 6.92% in September. “The build up in wholesale price inflation can be ascribed to considerable high inflation in food articles led by vegetables (due to crop damages and high transportation cost) and minerals within the primary articles,” said Care Ratings in a report. In the coming months, wholesale prices are likely to witness an uptick in the improving pricing power of the manufacturers as lockdown restrictions get eased.

Read More