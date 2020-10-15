Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open flat to positive; WPI inflation at a seven-month high in September

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Global cues were negative with US stock markets slipping into the red and major Asian markets trading with losses on Thursday morning.
Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic benchmark indices gained for the 10th consecutive trading session on Wednesday. S&P BSE Sensex jumped 169 points or 0.42% while the 50-stock Nifty managed to close above the 11,950 mark. The up move came in the last hour of trade, recouping all losses after sitting deep in red. On Thursday, share markets may open flat with a positive bias. Global cues were negative with US stock markets slipping into the red and major Asian markets trading with losses on Thursday morning. Hang Seng and KOSDAQ were the worst performers, falling over 1% each.
India’s wholesale inflation rose to 1.32% in September, a seven-month high. In the month of August the inflation rate was at 0.16%. Prices of food items rose at a rate of 6.92% in September. “The build up in wholesale price inflation can be ascribed to considerable high inflation in food articles led by vegetables (due to crop damages and high transportation cost) and minerals within the primary articles,” said Care Ratings in a report. In the coming months, wholesale prices are likely to witness an uptick in the improving pricing power of the manufacturers as lockdown restrictions get eased.
Highlights
"Infosys reported numbers which were ahead of street estimates. Company reported a 6.12% qoq growth in revenues to USD 3,312mn driven by digital which grew by 12.9% qoq. In rupee terms revenue grew by 3.8% qoq to ₹ 24,570 crore while gross profits grew by 10.5% qoq to ₹8,799 crore. Gross margins expanded by 217bps qoq to 35.8% despite rupee appreciation due to higher off-shoring and better utilization. Continued tight cost control in the form of reduced SG&A expenses led to a 268bps qoq expansion in operating margins to 25.35% while operating profits grew by 16.1% qoq to ₹6,228 crore. Net profit for the quarter grew by 14.5% qoq to ₹4,845 crore," said Jyoti Roy- DVP- Equity Strategist, Angel Broking.
Stocks of PVR and Inox will be in focus from today as cinema halls will now be allowed to operate under a set of SOPs that the government has issued. This will be for the first time since March that cinema halls are being allowed to operate.
