Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may track global markets amid sell-off; last day to bid for Tatva Chintan IPO

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were under the firm control of bears amid a global market sell-off. S&P BSE Sensex ended yesterday’s trading session 1.10% lower at 52,553 points while the 50-stock Nifty closed 1.07% lower at 15,752. Bank stocks were among the top laggards. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was again sitting in the red, signalling a wobbly start to the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended in the red following a bear attack on Wall Street. Asian stock markets were in the red as well.
Even amid bearish market sentiment, IPO investors have not slowed down their operations, continuing to heavily subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma’s IPO. Today is the final day to bid for the issue that has been subscribed 15.05 times so far with all pockets of investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Retail investors have bid for the IPO 23 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have subscribed their portion of the IPO 12 times and QIBs have bid for 1.97 times the issue. Tatva Chintan Pharma’s IPO opened for subscription last Friday and was oversubscribed within two hours.
Highlights
"Dow Jones and S&P 500 have broken supports of 34,150 and 4,290. The bias remains bearish below the same. Nifty Futures witnessed the closing of longs (-4%) while Bank Nifty witnessed fresh shorts (+3%). Huge volume spike was seen in both Nifty and Bank Nifty futures. Heavy addition was seen at 15,800 Call while Puts saw unwinding at 15,900 and addition at 15,600," said Rahul Sharma, Director & Head of Research, JM Financial Services.
SGX Nifty was down 28 points on Tuesday morning, hinting at a weak start for domestic stock markets.
The Dow sank more than 2% on Monday as fears a spike in COVID-19 cases would halt a broader economic recovery pummeled economically sensitive and travel stocks and pushed bond yields to five-month lows.
