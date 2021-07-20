Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may track global markets amid sell-off; last day to bid for Tatva Chintan IPO

Global cues were negative after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended in the red following a bear attack on Wall Street. (Image: REUTERS)

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic equity markets were under the firm control of bears amid a global market sell-off. S&P BSE Sensex ended yesterday’s trading session 1.10% lower at 52,553 points while the 50-stock Nifty closed 1.07% lower at 15,752. Bank stocks were among the top laggards. On Tuesday morning, SGX Nifty was again sitting in the red, signalling a wobbly start to the day’s trade. Global cues were negative after Dow Jones, S&P 500, and NASDAQ ended in the red following a bear attack on Wall Street. Asian stock markets were in the red as well.

Even amid bearish market sentiment, IPO investors have not slowed down their operations, continuing to heavily subscribe to Tatva Chintan Pharma’s IPO. Today is the final day to bid for the issue that has been subscribed 15.05 times so far with all pockets of investors oversubscribing their portion of the issue. Retail investors have bid for the IPO 23 times, while Non-Institutional Investors (NII) have subscribed their portion of the IPO 12 times and QIBs have bid for 1.97 times the issue. Tatva Chintan Pharma’s IPO opened for subscription last Friday and was oversubscribed within two hours.

